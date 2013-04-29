* FTSE 100 up 0.1 percent, miners outperform
* Fails to track gains in Italian assets
* Aberdeen Asset Management surges as revenues up a quarter
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 29 Britain's blue-chip index edged
higher on Monday, underpinned by strength in miners but lagging
European peers after Italy ended months of political deadlock by
forming a government.
At 0800 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 5.38 points, or 0.1
percent, at 6,431.80, underperforming the Italian FTSE MIB
, up 1.5 percent.
The British stock market has little exposure to Italian
companies, meaning it largely failed to track the gains in
Italian assets that followed the swearing-in of Enrico Letta as
prime minister at the weekend.
"In the short term, the market is likely to give Italy the
benefit of the doubt... but in the round I'm not sure that UK
equities are going to underperform," Jeremy Batstone-Carr,
analyst at Charles Stanley, said.
The FTSE 100 has risen 9 percent this year and the MIB 1.8
percent.
Miners were among the top sectoral gainers in
Britain, up 0.8 percent, benefiting from increased appetite for
growth-sensitive stocks, as well as upgrades from Nomura.
BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are Nomura's top
picks in the sector. Both rose 0.8 percent. Antofagasta
, ENRC and Anglo American also rose
after upgrades from Nomura.
Aberdeen was the top FTSE riser, up 8.5 percent after
announcing a 25 percent jump in first-half revenues and
increasing its dividend.
"Recent trading updates have been pretty upbeat, so this
shouldn't have come as a great surprise," Batstone-Carr said.
"But asset managers have had a pretty good year, having diverged
from the banks, which started very well and have begun to come
off."
The FTSE 100 is just 1.5 percent below five-year highs hit
in March, and many other stock markets are also around
multi-year or all-time highs due to expectations of further
monetary easing and the unattractive yields being offered by
bonds.
The U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank both meet
this week, and a Reuters poll of 76 economists showed 43 expect
the ECB to cut rates by 25 basis points.
"The main focus this week will be on the Fed and ECB but as
recent economic numbers have painted a fairly moribund picture
of the global economy, investors will be predicting a dovish
tone from policymakers," Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at
stockbroker Interactive Investor, said in a trading note.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by John Stonestreet)