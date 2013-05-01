(REPEATS TO WIDER READERSHIP WITH EUROPEAN MARKETS CLOSED ON
WEDNESDAY)
* FTSE up 0.3 percent in holiday-thinned trade
* Market shrugs off weak Chinese data
* Reed falls after UBS downgrade, Ex-div
* UK PMIs due at 0828 GMT
* Major European markets closed
By David Brett
LONDON, May 1 Miners led Britain's top shares
higher in low-volume trade early on Wednesday, with a strong
production update from Antofagasta tempting investors
to move back into a sector that has lagged the market this year.
By 0745 GMT, the FTSE 100 climbed 19.53 points, or
0.3 percent, to 6,449.65 points in what is expected to be a
quiet session, with most European indexes closed for a public
holiday.
The Chilean copper miner added 4 percent after it
said output production in the first quarter rose almost 13
percent, in what Credit Suisse described as a solid report.
That helped the sector - down 20 percent so far
in 2013 - shrug off manufacturing data showing China's economy
unexpectedly slowed in April.
PMIs, due at 0828 GMT, are expected to show the British
manufacturing sector is still contracting, leaving the door open
for a further dose of loose monetary policy.
"UK equities have ticked higher in a light-volume session so
far, as traders continue to price in central bank stimulus to
support risk assets close to their recent highs," Matt Basi,
head of UK sales trading, said.
Expectations of more action from central banks to boost
growth, in particular an anticipated European Central Bank
interest rate cut on Thursday, has helped the FTSE rally more
than 3 percent from mid-April lows.
In bull markets - the FTSE 100 is up more than 20 percent
since mid-2012 - London's blue chip index rises 76 percent of
the time on the 1st to 3rd of a typical month, according to a
technical analyst.
A strong start to May could bode well for the index for the
rest on the month. Morgan Stanley Electronic Trading's round-up
note said the first session of each of the past ten months has
correctly indicated the overall monthly performance.
British engineer Weir fell 0.6 percent after
reported fewer orders in its oil and gas division in the first
quarter, but kept its full-year revenue growth forecast.
Weir was also one of a batch of UK companies trading without
their dividend entitlement including Admiral Group,
Barclays, Croda, ITV and Reed Elsevier
, which according to Reuters calculations at current
market prices shaved 2.91 points off the index.
Reed, down 3.6 percent and the top faller on the FTSE 100,
was also weighed upon by a downgrade to "neutral" from "buy" by
UBS.
(Reporting by David Brett; Editing by John Stonestreet)