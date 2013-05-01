* FTSE 100 opens month higher, gains 0.6 percent
* Miners gain after Anto output update
* Main fallers go ex-dividend
* European markets shut for a public holiday
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 1 Britain's top shares gained in
thin trade on Wednesday as banks rose on expectations of more
monetary easing and mining stocks climbed after a strong
production update from Antofagasta.
By 1034 GMT, the FTSE 100 had climbed 35.68 points,
or 0.6 percent, to 6,465.80 points, rising on the first day of
the month for the 10th straight time in a quiet-looking session
with most European bourses closed for public holidays.
The U.S. Federal Reserve announces it latest policy decision
on Wednesday and the European Central Bank follows on Thursday.
Expectations of more action to boost growth - in particular
an anticipated ECB interest rate cut - has helped the FTSE rally
more than 3 percent from mid-April lows.
Banks gained 1.1 percent, taking their gains
since April 18 to 6.9 percent.
"Since January 2012, the FTSE 100 has only been down once on
the first day of a month. Whether it's inflows, technicals or
self-fulfilling, today it's up ahead of the Fed and ECB
decisions," said Nick Xanders, head of European equity strategy
at BTIG, adding that an ECB rate cut was now fully priced in.
"If they come out with some special tool, we could keep
going up, but if they just cut by 25 basis points, we could ease
off these levels, and if they do nothing, we're down 3-4 percent
over the next week or two."
Miners joined banks among the top sectoral gainers, with
Chilean copper miner Antofagasta up 1.8 percent after reporting
a 13 percent rise in first-quarter copper output.
"Antofagasta reported a solid quarterly update. Total copper
output at 183.8kt was in line with company expectations and
slightly ahead of our model," Investec said in a note.
That helped the sector - down 20 percent so far
in 2013 - shrug off manufacturing data showing China's economy
unexpectedly slowed in April.
On the downside, the index's top fallers all traded without
entitlement to their latest dividend payout.
Admiral Group, Barclays, Croda,
ITV, Reed Elsevier, and Weir Group all
went ex-divided on Wednesday, which by Reuters' calculations at
current market prices shaved 2.91 points off the index.
