By Tricia Wright

LONDON, May 8 Britain's top share index continued its march higher on Wednesday to hit new 5-1/2 year peaks as investors welcomed solid corporate results and robust Chinese trade data.

The FTSE 100 was up 18.79 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,576.09 by 1038 GMT.

Some strategists saw scope for the UK benchmark, currently at levels not seen since December 2007, to push on yet further, with many investors favouring equities over bonds due to the better returns on offer.

"The corporate fundamentals still remain very positive indeed so I think that we can continue to believe that equities will outperform other asset classes in the medium to long term," Henk Potts, market strategist at Barclays, said.

GFT Markets technical analyst Fawad Razaqzada said that the FTSE 100 remains on course to make a run towards 2007 highs, at 6,754, although it might encounter profit-taking on the way.

He said that near term, the index could pull back at around 6,640, though support should come in at 6,480, a resistance area in the past.

Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose Industries and software group Sage were among the top FTSE 100 risers on upbeat trading and result updates, although banking group Standard Chartered sank 4.5 percent after reporting lower profits.

The FTSE 100 has risen 11.5 percent since the start of 2013, building on a near 6 percent advance seen last year, as interest rate cuts and injections of liquidity by world central banks have lifted equity markets despite a stuttering global economy.

On Wednesday, data showed China's exports and imports grew more than expected in April, although the figures failed to put an end to scepticism that financial manoeuvring by exporters and speculative capital inflows are masking weakness in real demand.

Mining stocks felt a positive knock-on effect of the data out of China, the world's top metals consumer, adding more than 5 points to the index.

These gains were countered by a fall in the value of stocks trading without the attraction of their latest dividend.

Aberdeen Asset Management, Antofagasta, BP , Bunzl GlaxoSmithKline, Kingfisher , Randgold Resources and Unilever exerted pressure on the index to the tune of 10.91 points. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Stephen Nisbet)