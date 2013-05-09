(Refiles to clarify day in first paragraph)

* FTSE 100 flat after hitting 5-1/2-year high

* Index boosted by data, central bank action, results

* Charts signal stiff resistance ahead

* Experian gains on strong earnings report

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, May 9 Britain's top share index settled close to a 5-1/2-year high on Thursday, underpinned by encouraging economic data, policy action by central banks and robust earnings.

Experian, the world's biggest credit data company, topped the FTSE 100 gainers' list after a strong full-year report.

At 0811 GMT, the index was unchanged at 6,583.17 points after climbing to 6,590.45, its highest since late 2007.

Charts showed the index was moving towards strong resistance at around 6,610 points, derived from a trend line drawn from its high in 1999 through a peak in 2007.

"I will be cautious near the 6,610 area as investors will be looking to take profits around that level," Lynnden Branigan, technical analyst at Barclays Capital, said.

If the index managed to breach that, the next target would be its 2007 high of 6,750, Branigan said, adding the market could see such a move in the next 2 to 3 months.

The index has gained nearly 6 percent since mid-April and is up nearly 12 percent so far this year after rising 5.8 percent last year.

Sentiment has improved due to accommodative central bank policies, recent encouraging data from the United States and China, the world's biggest economies, and a solid earnings season.

According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 82 percent of FTSE 100 companies have reported first-quarter results so far, of which 64 percent have met or beaten expectations.

"There are signs of life in the domestic economy and we see earnings growth turning positive and beating analysts' expectations in 2013 (as a whole)," Robert Parkes, equity strategist, HSBC Securities, said.

Experian rose 5.7 percent after reporting a 7 percent rise in annual earnings and saying it would buy back shares worth $500 million.

But Britain's No. 4 grocer, Wm Morrison Supermarkets , dropped 2.2 percent after quarterly underlying sales fell again, as its limited exposure to convenience stores and lack of an online food offer continued to hurt.

"The company is something of a laggard in the increasingly important twin strategies of online and the convenience store format," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, said.

Kazakh mining group ENRC dropped 0.8 percent after saying its iron ore output was hit by unusually severe weather in the first quarter that dented both mining and processing. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by John Stonestreet)