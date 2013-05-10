* FTSE 100 up 0.5 percent, extends winning streak to 7 days
* BT surges above 300p for the first time since Nov 2007
* Focus on monetary policy as key to hitting record highs
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 10 Heavyweight telecom BT led
Britain's top shares higher on Friday, setting fresh 5-1/2 year
highs on the top blue-chip index.
The FTSE 100 was up 33.55 points, or 0.5 percent, at
6,626.29 by 0754 GMT, having hit an intraday high at 6,634.91,
its highest level since November 2007 and just 4.5 percent off
of 1999's all time high. It is the index's seventh straight
session of gains.
BT contributed over 11 points alone to the advance.
Shares in the telecoms group leapt 11.2 percent, rising above
300 pence for the first time since November 2007 as it beat
annual forecasts and gave a good outlook ahead of its pricing
showdown with B Sky B.
"We've seen some buying in BT... There's relief that it's
not bad, and the market is taking comfort in the fact that
they're being proactive in their business model," said Joe
Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, although he said that
the new strategy may squeeze margins in the longer term.
BofA Merrill Lynch, describing BT's results as "very
strong", upgraded its rating on the stock to "buy".
Positive earnings newsflow also gave TUI Travel a
boost, with the tour operator adding 2.3 percent as it forecast
a full-year profit rise of at least 10 percent.
The UK benchmark has risen around 12 percent this year as
interest rate cuts and injections of liquidity by central banks
around the world have lifted equity markets in spite of a
stuttering global economy.
On Friday, the Group of Seven finance chiefs were expected
to look to central banks to find new measures to stimulate the
economy and asset prices.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke was also expected
to leave the door open to further easing in a speech on Friday
after a week of conflicting signals from the central bank's
members.
"The only game in town is ultra-easy and unconventional
monetary policy by central banks, and if the G7 meeting confirms
that this is going to continue for a while, then the stock
market can continue to ignore operating realities for a bit
longer," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, analyst at Charles Stanley, said.
"The question has got to be 'when' will the FTSE hit a new
all-time high, rather than 'if.'"
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)