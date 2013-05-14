* FTSE 100 flat
* Severn ahead 15.1 on takeover approach
* Miners continue to suffer as strikes compound growth fears
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 14 Britain's top share index held
near 5-1/2 year highs on Tuesday as a jump in water company
Severn Trent following a takeover approach was balanced by fresh
worries for miners, including a South African strike.
Shares in Severn Trent leapt 15.1 percent after it
confirmed it had been approached by a consortium led by Canadian
infrastructure investor Borealis and the Kuwait Investment
Authority.
Rival United Utilities - which has also been the
subject of bid speculation - was up 4.1 percent and traders said
it could attract further interest.
"The focus this morning is on the prospect of a bid for
Severn Trent from Canada, and you wonder if Britain is going to
be left with any utilities that haven't been taken over," Knight
Capital director Ioan Smith said. "Particularly with the
collapse of the Betfair deal, the market can get excited about
some fresh M&A activity in the works."
Mid-cap Betfair fell 6.7 percent after it ended
takeover discussions with CVC Partners after the private equity
firm said it would not make a third revised offer for the online
gambling company.
By 0758 GMT, the FTSE 100 was flat, just 2.41 points lower
at 6,629.35, with utilities adding 5.5 points to the index.
Mining stocks fell 1.4 percent, taking their
decline to the year to 19.2 percent and helping knock 7.6 points
off the index, as Monday's weak data out of China was compounded
by fresh industrial unrest in Africa.
A wildcat strike halted work at South African mid-cap
platinum miner Lonmin's operations, and triggered falls
in South African-focused blue chip peers Anglo American
and Randgold Resources
Rio Tinto fell for a second day as protestors in
Mozambique blocked a coal export railway for a second day.
"Fears over China growth have seen the sector down so far
this year, but these strikes aren't helping," Zeg Choudhry, head
of trading at Northland Capital Partners, said.
"I was going to be a buyer of Lonmin today (following their
results yesterday) until I came in and saw the news in South
Africa."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)