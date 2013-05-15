* FTSE 100 up 0.2 percent, flirts with 6,700 level
* Updates boost easyJet, London Stock Exchange
* Ex-divs take 9.6 points off the index
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, May 15 Upbeat corporate earnings helped
nudge Britain's top shares into positive territory on Wednesday,
with low-cost airline easyJet leading the way after a
robust update.
The UK benchmark was up 13.41 points, or 0.2
percent, at 6,699.47 by 1101 GMT, pushing up to fresh 5-1/2 year
highs.
Easyjet and exchange operator London Stock Exchange
topped the FTSE 100 leader board after estimate-beating
updates, notching up respective gains of 6.6 percent and 4.9
percent.
Traders said the positive earnings newsflow was very much
the focus on a day otherwise marked by gloomy economic data from
the euro zone where Germany's economy grew less than expected in
the first quarter and France entered a shallow recession.
"The GDP backdrop is largely being ignored... given the fact
that we're seeing continually strong corporate numbers," Matt
Basi, sales trader at CMC Markets, said.
"I think this has been the case now for probably six to nine
months that the macro picture is secondary to the earnings that
we're seeing... and the fact obviously that central banks seem
fairly content to throw more money into the market."
The FTSE has risen 7.6 percent in the past month as pledges
of continued monetary stimulus from global central banks, and
especially the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank,
underpinned investor appetite for risk assets.
While technical momentum indicators such as the relative
strength index (RSI) show the FTSE 100 is in 'overbought'
territory, some fund managers see scope for more gains as
investors continue to plump for equities over bonds due to
better returns.
"The markets generally are actually looking quite good value
still," Leigh Himsworth, fund manager of the UK Opportunities
Fund at City Financial, said.
The FTSE 100 trades on a 12-month forward price/earnings
ratio of 12.31 times and has a dividend yield of 3.9 percent,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
A fall in the value of stocks trading without the attraction
of their latest dividend, including supermarket chain Sainsbury
and oil major Royal Dutch Shell
exerted pressure on the index to the tune of 9.59 points.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright, additional reporting by Francesco
Canepa. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)