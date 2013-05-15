* FTSE 100 up 0.1 percent, just shy of 6,700 level
* Updates boost easyJet, London Stock Exchange
* Ex-divs take 9.6 points off the index
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, May 15 Solid corporate earnings helped
push Britain's top share index to a fresh 5-1/2 year closing
high on Wednesday, led by low-cost airline easyJet after a
robust update.
The UK benchmark ended up 7.49 points, or 0.1
percent, at 6,693.55, its highest close since October 2007.
Easyjet and exchange operator London Stock Exchange
were bolstered by estimate-beating updates, notching up
respective gains of 8.3 percent and 5.3 percent.
Traders said the positive earnings news was very much the
focus on a day otherwise marked by gloomy economic data from the
euro zone, which contracted in the first quarter.
Technical analysts remained bullish on the index, which has
just recorded its tenth consecutive day of gains.
"You can't fight the trend," said Lynnden Branigan,
technical analyst at Barclays Capital, who has 6,754, the 2007
peak, as an initial target.
The FTSE has risen 7.5 percent in the past month as pledges
of continued monetary stimulus from global central banks, and
especially the U.S. Federal Reserve and European Central Bank,
underpinned investor appetite for risk assets.
Neil Veitch, investment manager at SVM Asset Management,
reckoned the market would grind higher into the year-end, but
has cut exposure to defensives which have led the rally in 2013,
perceiving them to be fully valued.
He has been switching into more cyclical stocks - most
recently International Airlines Group.
While technical momentum indicators such as the relative
strength index show the FTSE 100 is in 'overbought' territory,
fund managers see scope for more gains as investors continue to
plump for equities over bonds due to better returns.
"That trend is not showing any signs of abating," said Miton
fund manager George Godber, referring to the greater lure of
equities.
Godber, manager of the CF Miton UK Value Opportunities Fund,
stressed the importance of being selective in stock picking,
with ITV and Sainsbury among stocks he owns.
The FTSE 100 trades on a 12-month forward price/earnings
ratio of 12.31 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"The markets generally are actually looking quite good value
still," said Leigh Himsworth, head of UK equities at City
Financial and manager of the CF Eden UK Select Opportunities
Fund.
A fall in the value of stocks trading without the attraction
of their latest dividend, including oil major Royal Dutch Shell
exerted pressure on the index to the tune of
9.59 points.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)