* FTSE 100 index falls 0.3 percent by midday
* Chinese trade data puts pressure on miners
* Charts point to more near-term pullback
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 10 Britain's top share index fell
by midday on Wednesday, with miners leading the market lower
after weak Chinese trade data raised concerns about demand for
raw materials in the world's top metals-consuming country.
The UK mining index fell 1.3 percent after
China, the world's second-largest economy, warned of a "grim"
outlook for trade after a surprise fall in June exports to 3.1
percent, the first decline since January 2012.
"Sentiment wise, it's negative. It's another addition to
growing concerns that China's growth could fall below 7 percent,
a pretty negative scenario for the market," David Scott, senior
stock broker at Redmayne-Bentley, said.
He said the blue-chip FTSE 100 could test the 6,000
mark, down about 7.5 percent from current levels, during
traditionally quieter summer months, when volumes are generally
low because many traders go on holiday.
The index was down 20.46 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,492.62
points by 1121 GMT after rising earlier in the session on gains
in individual companies. Miners such as Fresnillo,
Vedanta Resources and Randgold Resources, down
between 1.9 and 3.7 percent, were the top decliners.
Technical analysts were less bearish on the index's outlook.
Charts showed the FTSE 100 could face some selling pressure in
the near term, but its longer-term outlook remained positive.
"A recovery from a low in June should be considered as the
resumption of the longer-term uptrend, but the index is likely
to face several resistance points," Roelof-Jan van den Akker,
senior technical analyst at ING Commercial Banking, said.
"We could see a short-term pull back, although the downside
potential seems to be very limited. A monthly close above 6,610
is very important as it would suggest a break of a longer-term
falling trendline from its 2000 highs."
The index could find some support at around 6,400, a high in
mid-June, while some selling pressure could come at 6,530, a
resistance level.
The UK banking sector also tracked a broader market sell-off
despite Moody's changing its outlook for the sector to stable
from negative. The UK banking index fell 0.2
percent, while Royal Bank of Scotland dropped 1 percent.
On the positive side, luxury brand Burberry rose
3.7 percent after posting a better-than-expected increase in
quarterly sales.
Supermarket Tesco and Wm Morrison rose 1.6
percent and 1.5 percent respectively after Exane upgraded its
recommendations on the shares.
(Editing by Pravin Char)