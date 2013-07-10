* FTSE 100 index falls 0.3 percent by midday

* Chinese trade data puts pressure on miners

* Charts point to more near-term pullback

LONDON, July 10 Britain's top share index fell by midday on Wednesday, with miners leading the market lower after weak Chinese trade data raised concerns about demand for raw materials in the world's top metals-consuming country.

The UK mining index fell 1.3 percent after China, the world's second-largest economy, warned of a "grim" outlook for trade after a surprise fall in June exports to 3.1 percent, the first decline since January 2012.

"Sentiment wise, it's negative. It's another addition to growing concerns that China's growth could fall below 7 percent, a pretty negative scenario for the market," David Scott, senior stock broker at Redmayne-Bentley, said.

He said the blue-chip FTSE 100 could test the 6,000 mark, down about 7.5 percent from current levels, during traditionally quieter summer months, when volumes are generally low because many traders go on holiday.

The index was down 20.46 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,492.62 points by 1121 GMT after rising earlier in the session on gains in individual companies. Miners such as Fresnillo, Vedanta Resources and Randgold Resources, down between 1.9 and 3.7 percent, were the top decliners.

Technical analysts were less bearish on the index's outlook. Charts showed the FTSE 100 could face some selling pressure in the near term, but its longer-term outlook remained positive.

"A recovery from a low in June should be considered as the resumption of the longer-term uptrend, but the index is likely to face several resistance points," Roelof-Jan van den Akker, senior technical analyst at ING Commercial Banking, said.

"We could see a short-term pull back, although the downside potential seems to be very limited. A monthly close above 6,610 is very important as it would suggest a break of a longer-term falling trendline from its 2000 highs."

The index could find some support at around 6,400, a high in mid-June, while some selling pressure could come at 6,530, a resistance level.

The UK banking sector also tracked a broader market sell-off despite Moody's changing its outlook for the sector to stable from negative. The UK banking index fell 0.2 percent, while Royal Bank of Scotland dropped 1 percent.

On the positive side, luxury brand Burberry rose 3.7 percent after posting a better-than-expected increase in quarterly sales.

Supermarket Tesco and Wm Morrison rose 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent respectively after Exane upgraded its recommendations on the shares.