* FTSE up 74.99 points to 6,759.95
* Bernanke sees easy monetary policy for longer
* Miner rally as Fed commitment eases growth fears
* AB Foods rallies as Primark boosts sales
By David Brett
LONDON, July 11 Britain's top share index jumped
early on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
left markets in no doubt that the bank was committed to loose
monetary policy for the foreseeable future.
The FTSE 100 leapt 74.99 points, or 1.2 percent to
6,579.95, by 0725 GMT and has now retraced more than 60 percent
of its May-to-June fall, which had been fuelled by worries the
Fed may withdraw stimulus before the global economy had
stabilised.
Bernanke said the current unemployment rate of 7.6 percent
may overstate the health of the labour market in the U.S. and
interest rates would not automatically be raised when the
unemployment hits the Fed's 6.5 percent target.
Bernanke's words echoed those of central bankers in Europe
last week, which have helped European shares rally 6.4 percent
since last Wednesday.
"The market reaction after the June (announcement) has
probably made the Fed even more cautious, confirming our view
that it will rather exit too late than too soon from its
extremely accommodative policy stance," said Christian Schulz,
Senior Economist at Berenberg.
Miners rallied 4.2 percent after the dovish
Bernanke comments, with Anglo American 4.6 percent
higher.
Asian markets, to which miners have big exposure, rallied
overnight, having incurred some of their heftiest losses since
May 22 when Bernanke laid out his plans to taper asset
purchases. The region has been one of the biggest beneficiaries
of easy Fed cash over the years.
The share prices of UK fund managers with big emerging
market exposures, which had followed asset prices downwards,
rallied on Thursday.
Aberdeen Asset Management climbed 3.7 percent, while
Ashmore Group rose 7.8 percent after it confirmed that
the big sell-off in emerging markets, its core focus, outweighed
fresh inflows in the second quarter, trimming its assets under
management.
Associated British Foods added 6.2 percent after the
apparel chain posted an 8 percent rise in third-quarter sales,
driven by another strong performance from its Primark discount
clothing chain, which prompted Panmure Gordon to raise its
recommendation on the firm to "buy".
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)