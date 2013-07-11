* FTSE 100 up 0.7 percent

* Bernanke sees easy monetary policy for longer

* Miners rally as Fed commitment eases growth fears

* AB Foods up on Primark boost

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, July 11 Britain's top shares rose on Thursday, led higher by mining stocks, after U.S. Federal Reserve chairman indicated a commitment to monetary stimulus for the foreseeable future.

The FTSE 100 was up 42.37 points, or 0.7 percent, at 6,547.33 by 1107 GMT, with the index having now retraced more than half of the losses which began in late May on Bernanke's initial suggestion of diminished stimulus as early as this year.

Bernanke on Wednesday said that the overall message coming from the central bank was that "a highly accommodative policy is needed for the foreseeable future".

"For now there's only one story in play and that's markets attempting to assess just how good the news was from Bernanke last night," Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor, said.

He added, sounding a note of caution: "The bulls may be in charge but they will want to enjoy this while they can - when the timing of the tapering is announced, the mood will most certainly change."

Miners were the biggest risers by some margin, dominating the FTSE 100 leaderboard, as copper prices hit a near one-month high on the back of the Fed signals.

AB Foods also managed strong gains, up 4.3 percent, driven by a strong third-quarter performance at its discount clothing chain Primark, prompting Panmure Gordon to raise its recommendation on the firm to "buy" from "hold".

Technical charts indicated scope for optimism on the UK benchmark, with the index holding above its 50-day moving average, now at 6,464.

"My outlook is still bullish on the FTSE... For me, the main target remains 6,755 (around the 2007 peak)," GFT Markets technical analyst Fawad Razaqzada, said. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Ron Askew)