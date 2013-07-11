* FTSE 100 up 0.7 percent
* Bernanke sees easy monetary policy for longer
* Miners rally as Fed commitment eases growth fears
* AB Foods up on Primark boost
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, July 11 Britain's top shares rose on
Thursday, led higher by mining stocks, after U.S. Federal
Reserve chairman indicated a commitment to monetary stimulus for
the foreseeable future.
The FTSE 100 was up 42.37 points, or 0.7 percent, at
6,547.33 by 1107 GMT, with the index having now retraced more
than half of the losses which began in late May on Bernanke's
initial suggestion of diminished stimulus as early as this year.
Bernanke on Wednesday said that the overall message coming
from the central bank was that "a highly accommodative policy is
needed for the foreseeable future".
"For now there's only one story in play and that's markets
attempting to assess just how good the news was from Bernanke
last night," Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive
Investor, said.
He added, sounding a note of caution: "The bulls may be in
charge but they will want to enjoy this while they can - when
the timing of the tapering is announced, the mood will most
certainly change."
Miners were the biggest risers by some margin,
dominating the FTSE 100 leaderboard, as copper prices
hit a near one-month high on the back of the Fed signals.
AB Foods also managed strong gains, up 4.3 percent,
driven by a strong third-quarter performance at its discount
clothing chain Primark, prompting Panmure Gordon to raise its
recommendation on the firm to "buy" from "hold".
Technical charts indicated scope for optimism on the UK
benchmark, with the index holding above its 50-day moving
average, now at 6,464.
"My outlook is still bullish on the FTSE... For me, the main
target remains 6,755 (around the 2007 peak)," GFT Markets
technical analyst Fawad Razaqzada, said.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Ron Askew)