* FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent

* Invensys jumps on Schneider approach

* Miners weaken on China growth concerns

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, July 12 Britain's top shares rose on Friday, taking their cue from Wall Street which hit record highs overnight, as easing concerns of diminished U.S. monetary stimulus in the near term continued to buoy equities.

Invensys was a strong early gainer, jumping 14.4 percent to top the FTSE 250 index, after the industrial automation company said it had received an approach from France's Schneider Electric.

Trading volume in Invensys stood at almost 10 times its 90-day daily average, against the midcap index on 13 percent.

The FTSE 100 was up 21.61 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,565.02 by 0806 GMT, building on the previous session's 0.6 percent advance, with the S&P 500 index and the Dow industrials having closed at record highs on Thursday.

But analysts said the UK benchmark, though set for its best weekly performance since November with a near 3 percent rise so far this week, may struggle to keep its momentum due to global growth worries, with China a particular cause for concern.

"I would caution against getting too bullish at the moment after (the FTSE 100's) rally in the past two weeks as global growth concerns will continue to affect the (index)," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million in assets.

Miners, which tend to be in demand in times of better economic news, succumbed to selling pressure as investors braced for new data from China, the world's top metals consumer, that could offer evidence of weakness there.

Economists polled by Reuters see China's second-quarter GDP growth, set for release on Monday, at a median 7.5 percent. However, China's finance minister has said he expects a 7 percent pace for this year, which would be below the government's own official forecast.

While charts indicated scope for optimism on the UK benchmark, with the index holding above its 50-day moving average, now at 6,466, some analysts reckoned its near-term prospects were muted.

"Technical indicators suggest that on the upside the 6,610 level could well be tested. Personally I am bearish at this level but think that the 6,515/6,525 area should limit the downside," Mike Mason of Sucden Financial Private Clients said. (Editing by Gareth Jones)