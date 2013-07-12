* FTSE 100 up 0.5 percent

* UK stocks boosted as S&P 500, Dow Jones post record highs

* Financials top gainers, insurers boosted by Nomura note

* Miners suffer over China growth concerns

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, July 12 Britain's blue chip share index rose on Friday and looked set for its best week in eight months, with investors encouraged by Wall Street's rally to a record close after the Federal Reserve eased concerns about an early withdrawal of stimulus.

The FTSE 100 was up 29.53 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,572.94 by 1054 GMT, building on the previous session's 0.6 percent advance.

The S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones hit record closing highs in New York on Thursday and stocks on both sides of the Atlantic have been spurred by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke saying on Wednesday that highly accommodative monetary policy was needed for the forseeable future.

The gains come just before earnings seasons in Europe pick up pace next week.

Positive earnings news from the United States also helped sentiment with U.S. banking bellwether JPMorgan Chase & Co reporting a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit as trading revenue rebounded.

"At the moment you have the Fed helping a lot, helping us higher and, moving forward, the earnings season will become the main attraction," Lucas Roux de Luze, trader at TJM Partners, said.

"We need another bit of support here as the good news that the Fed is staying in the game gets priced in, so if earnings provide that, there's no reason for not reaching new highs in Europe too."

British blue chips were set for their best weekly performance since November with a near 3.1 percent rise so far this week, taking the FTSE 100 index just 2.2 percent off a 13-year closing high set in May.

Financial-related firms topped the index leaderboard. Aberdeen Asset Management, seen as a proxy for the broader market's prospects, gained 2.9 percent, having fallen 30 percent in a month between May and June as speculation built that the Fed would slow its stimulus programme later this year.

Insurers benefited from a bullish note from Nomura.

Resolution shares rose 3.1 percent after Nomura raised it to "neutral" from "sell", making it the top index gainer. Standard Life rose 1.8 percent after Nomura lifted the share's target price.

In all, financials contributed 12.7 points to the index's advance.

"The tapering panic is behind us and the Fed appears to have had some success in taking air out of the bond bubble, while not disrupting the investment case for equities," Simon Maughan, financial sector strategist at Olivetree Financial Group, said in a trading note.

Miners, which tend to benefit from economic optimism, fell 0.7 percent as investors braced for new data from China, the world's top metals consumer.

Economists polled by Reuters see China's second-quarter GDP growth, due out on Monday, at 7.5 percent. However, China's finance minister said growth this year could be 7 percent, which would be below the government's own official forecast.

"With numbers from China you never know how clear a picture they're going to give you, which is a big problem and that's going to have an effect on all the commodity-related stocks which depend on imports from there," Roux de Luze said. (Editing by Susan Fenton)