* FTSE 100 rises 0.8 percent

* Cyclical stocks boosted as GDP data meets consensus

* Index up 10 percent since late June

* Outsourcers continue to suffer

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, July 15 Britain's top share index rose in early deals on Monday, spurred on by miners after Chinese economic output data showed growth had not slowed as much as some had feared.

Chinese GDP growth decelerated to 7.5 percent in the second quarter, meeting consensus estimates despite recent disappointing data and bearish outlook comments.

Stocks sensitive to changes in economic optimism, chiefly "cyclicals" from the financial, energy and the basic materials sectors, contributed roughly 26.5 points to a 46.95 point advance on the FTSE 100, up 0.7 percent to 6,591.89 points at 0809 GMT.

"Solid Chinese GDP has provided the comfort many investors were looking for and equities have been given a confidence boost in early trade," Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interactive Investor, said in a trading note.

"With the next major level of resistance not until around 6,670 there is plenty of room for more upside."

Eight of the top nine risers were miners or financial stocks, with volatile precious metals miner Fresnillo leading gainers on the back of a firmer gold price.

The FTSE built on recent gains on Monday, having posted its best week in six months on Friday, and is up 9.6 percent since the end of June.

"There's been a real bounce from the end of June - to be honest, it's almost too steep," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.

"It's been a ten percent rally since the end of June, which needed a bit of a breather. The last few sessions proved something of a pause, however, so perhaps that's providing a platform for today's moves."

In a broad-based rally to kick off the week, only six stocks were in negative territory.

Among them were G4S and Serco, compounding last week's falls after the government said it would review all contracts with the outsourcers following concerns about overcharging.

The news has prompted a swathe of target price cuts to the stocks, most recently from HSBC on Monday. G4S fell further as it announced it was considering cash raising strategies, including a possible rights issue, which would dilute the value of current stock.

G4S fell 1.7 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, while Serco dropped 1.6 percent.