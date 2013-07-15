* FTSE 100 index rises 0.4 percent

* China GDP data helps mining sector

* Charts signal limited upside potential

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, July 15 Britain's top share index climbed to a six-week high on Monday, with miners advancing the most after Chinese GDP data eased fears of a sharper growth slowdown in the world's biggest metals consuming country.

China's economic growth eased to 7.5 percent in the second quarter, in line with forecasts, in a relief for investors who had expected even weaker readings after a surprise fall in exports in June.

Miners were the top gainers on hopes that raw material demand in China would remain supported. The UK mining index rose 0.8 percent, while Rio Tinto and Anglo American were up 1.2 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 23.32 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,568.26 by 1148 GMT after touching 6,605.90, the highest since late May. The index has advanced about 10 percent since a June low.

"The stock market is showing a tentative recovery helped by gradually improving global growth indicators. In China, 7.5 percent is still a pretty healthy growth rate from a global perspective and should be helpful for the mining sector," said Robert Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC Bank.

The FTSE 100 has recovered on expectations that monetary policy in Europe will stay accommodative, while the United States will not begin scaling back its stimulus as soon as the markets had previously expected.

The index's medium-term trend was positive, but charts showed it could struggle to gain significantly in the near term.

"The index has witnessed a tremendous rebound, but the recovery is looking almost complete as the index is showing an inverse head and shoulders pattern," said Cliff Green, an independent technical analyst.

He said the index could rise to 6,650 but then settle into a trading range for a while.

Analysts said investors should try to select high beta stocks ahead of the summer holidays, usually a quieter period. Beta refers to stocks that tend to show greater price movement than peers in their sector.

"We believe the best way to play the current environment is not to take a big position on the cyclicals across the board, but to get your beta by selectively investing in cyclical sectors such as financials, which still have undemanding valuations," Parkes of HSBC said.

"We also like sectors such as utilities and telecoms for their relative earnings momentum and attractive valuations, which highlight how out of favour these sectors are." (Editing by Hugh Lawson)