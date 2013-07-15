* FTSE 100 index closes 0.6 percent higher
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 15 Britain's blue-chip stock index
recorded a six-week closing high on Monday, with banks leading
the advance after strong results from U.S. bank Citigroup
improved investors' outlook on the financial sector.
The Citigroup results added to the positive mood
established following GDP data from China, where economic growth
eased to 7.5 percent in the second quarter, in line with
forecasts. This was a relief for investors who had expected even
weaker readings after a surprise fall in exports in June.
"Chinese growth figures, which were no worse than expected,
set the scene for the market in early trading, while Citigroup
results further improved sentiment," Keith Bowman, equity
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"There is still some room for the market to move higher, but
investors will remain cautious as there are still question marks
about the Federal Reserve's likely monetary policy."
UK banks, top gainers on the FTSE 100,
rose 1.4 percent after Citigroup reported a 41 percent rise in
quarterly profit.
The FTSE 100 index ended 41.17 points, or 0.6 percent,
firmer at 6,586.11, the highest close since late May. The index
has advanced about 10 percent since a June low on expectations
that the Fed would not scale down its stimulus anytime soon.
But analysts said recent strong U.S. data suggested that
chances of the Fed trimming its liquidity operations were
increasing and investors should trade cautiously.
"The big picture story for equities is that the U.S.
economic recovery is broadening and strengthening and probably
starting to enter into a self-sustaining dynamic and the Fed is
going to be doing less quantitative easing," Daniel McCormack,
strategist with Macquarie, said.
He said that in the current environment, investors could
look at consumer staples for better returns as the UK economy
was recovering, the housing market was picking up and real
incomes were growing again.
Bowman of Hargreaves Lansdown liked the airlines sector
saying that it was a global industry and there was less chance
of getting country-specific difficulties.
Among other gainers, miners rose on hopes metals demand in
China would remain supported. The UK mining index
rose 0.2 percent, while BHP Billiton and Anglo American
were up 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.
On the downside, software company Sage Group fell
nearly 3 percent, with traders citing some bearish comments from
Morgan Stanley on the company in a sector note as a reason for
the decline.
