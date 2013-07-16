* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct

* Rio Tinto trading update reassures about miners' prospects

* Nomura turns bullish on general retailers

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, July 16 Britain's FTSE 100 edged up on Tuesday, touching 1-1/2 month highs and outperforming other European markets after a solid trading update from Rio Tinto injected momentum into the struggling mining sector.

The FTSE 100 was up 10.48 points, or 0.2 percent at 6,596.59 points by 0737 GMT, extending its rebound from a June 24 trough to some 10 percent.

Basic materials, the third biggest sector in the British blue-chip index and the worst performer so far this year due to falling metal prices and global demand concerns, accounted for 5.9 points of the overall rise, with Rio up 2.3 percent.

"We've seen lots of buy-side flow on Rio. It seems to have turned a corner ... People are adding miners back to their portfolio which has been missing tin the last few months," said Jordan Hiscott, trader at Gekko Global Markets.

"It's been a decent recovery from the lows (on the FTSE) and I can see it going higher towards September - 6,800 would be my price target."

Rio, the first among British mining majors to update on second quarter trading, confirmed its 2013 iron ore production targets and said copper output was likely to be higher than expected.

Anglo American, whose trading update is due on Thursday, added 0.9 percent.

British retailers also held up well after Nomura upgraded its view on the sector to 'bullish' from 'neutral', citing improvements in the domestic economy from lower unemployment to benign price growth for consumer staples like food.

Kingfisher, which Nomura upgraded to 'neutral' as part of the sector review, added 2.1 percent, also benefiting from price target increases by Deutsche and Cantor Fitzgerald.

Improvements in the British economy have been a key factor behind the FTSE's rally of the past three weeks, alongside pledges of continued stimulus by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.

That has pushed the index into overbought territory on the 7-day relative strength indicator (RSI), although technical analysts said it may be too soon to bet on a correction. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by John Stonestreet)