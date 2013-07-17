* FTSE 100 turns positive after Bank of America results
* Miners advance as BHP updates on output
* Financial shares recover to trade higher
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 17 Britain's top share index
recovered by midday on Wednesday to trade slightly higher, as
financials turned positive after Bank of America
reported a 70 percent rise in second-quarter profit.
Results from the second-biggest U.S. bank by assets prompted
investors to return to the market, which had slipped earlier
after the minutes from the Bank of England's last policy meeting
showed all policymakers had voted against further asset
purchases.
The UK banking index was up 0.3 percent after
falling earlier, while the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was
up 5.34 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,561.69 by 1025 GMT after
falling as low as 6,517.38 earlier in the session.
"It's a reaffirmation that U.S. bank earnings are coming
strong. The numbers from Bank of America seem to be pretty clean
and the market is reacting to that," Ishaq Siddiqi, market
strategist at ETX Capital said.
The medium-term outlook for the UK stock market remained
positive. Barclays Stockbrokers said a survey of its clients
showed they were optimistic in their outlook for the future of
the FTSE index.
It said 70 percent of the respondents thought the FTSE was
well positioned for a recovery, against 8 percent who believed
the FTSE had bottomed out.
The markets were awaiting the U.S. Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke's testimony in front of the House Financial Services
Committee.
There is likely to be plenty of volatility in the markets
around the speech, especially given it takes place during the
overlap between the European and U.S. session.
Mining companies were also in demand. The UK mining index
was up 1.7 percent, helped by BHP Billiton
which said its iron ore production rose 9 percent to a record
level. BHP shares were up 2 percent.
"Quarterly production updates from BHP and Fresnillo are
having a knock-on effect on the sector," Tom Robertson, senior
trader at Accendo Markets, said.
BHP said it was ahead of plans to expand its iron ore
operations in Australia. The news was in line with an update
from Mexico's Fresnillo, the world's largest primary
silver producer, which said the metal output was in line with
guidance. Fresnillo was up 3.3 percent.
