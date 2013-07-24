* FTSE 100 rises 0.7 pct
* easyJet tops leaderboard after strong guidance
* ARM gains after forecast-beating profits
* Solid results overnight from Apple boost sentiment
* Traders focus on FTSE's May peaks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 24 A wave of upbeat corporate
earnings pushed Britain's benchmark equity index back towards
seven-week highs on Wednesday, with some traders betting on more
near-term gains for the market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.7 percent,
or 44.94 points, at 6,642.38 points in early session trading -
pushing it towards its highest level since around late May.
European equity markets received a further boost from data
showing the private sector in Germany - the euro zone's economic
powerhouse - expanded for a third consecutive month in July.
Budget airline easyJet topped the FTSE 100's
leaderboard with a 5.9 percent rise on stronger-than-expected
profit guidance, and chip designer ARM rose 1.9 percent
after forecast-beating profits.
Traders also pointed to forecast-beating iPhone sales from
Apple overnight, which ARM supplies with chips, as
further lifting the tech sector.
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar said investors were
prepared to overlook fresh signs of Wednesday of a manufacturing
slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest economy, to focus
on the wave of reassuring corporate results.
"We've had good numbers from Apple, easyJet and ARM. People
are still more on the side of being bullish. I still favour the
upside," he said.
Afsar and EGR Broking's managing director Kyri Kangellaris
said they would look to see if the FTSE 100 could rise beyond
its 2013 peak of 6,875.62 points hit in May to gauge the
strength and momentum of the rally so far in July.
"Topping out around 6,750 points could mark the extent of
this move up," said Afsar.
The FTSE 100 fell back in June due to expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve would gradually scale back economic
stimulus measures that had driven much of the equity rally.
The FTSE is up around 13 percent since the start of 2013 but
some 3 percent below the May peak. "I'm still uncertain over the
momentum behind this rally," said Kangellaris.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)