By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, July 24 A wave of upbeat corporate
earnings pushed Britain's benchmark equity index back towards
seven-week highs on Wednesday, with signs of resilience among
British consumers as the economy recovers.
Kingfisher added 3.1 percent after Europe's biggest
home improvements retailer reported a return to underlying sales
growth in Britain, while budget airline EasyJet
gained 3.7 percent on rising revenues.
The pickup in the British economy, whose drivers include
central bank stimulus and government initiatives to bolster the
housing market, is expected to be confirmed by second-quarter
gross domestic product data (GDP) showing the pace of economic
expansion doubling to 0.6 percent.
That has prompted Goldman Sachs and UBS to recommend long
bets on British equities and led investors to take their most
optimistic stance on the market in over a decade, according to
the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey.
"We have turned the corner now in the UK and it's amazing
what a stimulus to the housing market can do for raising
confidence," said Edward Bland, head of research at Duncan
Lawrie Private Bank, which prefers British stocks to those in
the euro zone.
"Earnings expansion is on the cards for maybe double digits
this year and next year," he added.
Solid earnings numbers on Wednesday also came from sweetener
maker Tate & Lyle, whose shares added 3.6 percent after
it stuck to its full-year profit guidance.
The earnings lift helped the FTSE 100 rise 22.99 points or
0.4 percent at 6,620.43 points.
But with heavyweight miners succumbing to profit-taking
after recent strong gains, the index yet again lacked the
momentum to break above technical resistance at seven-week
highs, around the 6,597-6,660 area.
"There is a bit of an inflection point around here.
Personally, I still think we can probably move higher, but we
have had a slight loss of momentum in the last few days," said
Dominic Hawker, technical analyst at Messels, highlighting the
May 22 peak of 6,875.62 as a potential upside target.
