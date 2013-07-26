* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct, but on track for weekly loss
* Pearson leads the gainers, BSkyB lags
* Technical outlook turning less upbeat
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, July 26 Britain's FTSE 100 held firm on
Friday, supported by a crop of broadly in-line results from the
likes of publisher Pearson but lacking a strong enough
catalyst to re-test recent seven-week highs.
Pearson gained 5.3 percent after confirming its
full year outlook.
Miner Anglo American added 0.6 percent after posting
a smaller than expected fall in profits and pledging steep cost
cutting.
Of the FTSE 100 companies who had reported second quarter
earnings by Thursday's close, 60 percent beat or met
expectations, compared to 50 percent of their euro zone peers in
the EuroSTOXX 50, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
"The numbers were decent-ish. It's a fairly reasonable
display of risk appetite and any slightly bullish news is being
interpreted as news to put more risk on the table," said Matt
Basi, trader at CMC Markets.
The British blue-chip index was up 4.15 points or 0.1
percent at 6,592.10 points by 0759 GMT.
The FTSE's gains, though, were not enough to make up for a
mixed performance in previous sessions, with the FTSE still on
track to break a four-week long run of weekly gains after
repeatedly failing to break through tough technical resistance
around seven-week highs in the 6,660 area.
"The risk now is that momentum is flagging and that we fall
to the base of the recent consolidation zone and that the
ultimate break is lower ... A break below 6.540 and especially
6,515 would be bearish," Mike van Dulken, head of research at
Accendo Markets, said in a note.
Adding to the downside, BSkyB fell 1.4 percent after
the broadcaster announced a share buy-back size at the lower end
of expectations. It forecast that the consumer environment will
remain challenging and announced new investments which could
dent next year's profit.
"Although this (the investments) will come at a short-term
cost to the business, it should enable the company to
significantly strengthen its presence in the connected device,
mobile content and on-demand markets ... However, the shares
look fully valued in the short term, so we retain our 'hold',"
Patrick Yau, analyst at Peel Hunt, said in a note.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)