* FTSE 100 up 0.6 percent at 6,597.23
* WPP rises after Publicis, Omnicom announce merger
* Shire up after Perrigo's $8.6 bln bid for Elan
* Barclays falls on share sale worries
By David Brett
LONDON, July 29 A proposed merger between
Publicis and Omnicom to create the world's biggest advertising
agency buoyed British peer WPP on Monday, helping to
keep Britain's top share index near two-month highs.
British drugmaker Shire - long viewed as a takeover
target - added 2.1 percent after U.S. generic rival Perrigo
agreed to buy Ireland's Elan for $8.6 billion.
Aviva was also in focus after a weekend newspaper
report said the UK insurer was in talks over a deal to expand in
Asia.
By 0738 GMT the FTSE 100 was up 42.47 points, or 0.6
percent, at 6,597.26. The index has risen more than 9 percent
since June but the rally has recently showed signs of running
out of steam - a loss of momentum that a recovery in merger
activity might help to offset.
"Markets will continue to push higher, helped particularly
by the $35 billion merger of Publicis and Omnicom, Aviva's push
into Indonesia, and Perrigo's bid for Elan," Mark Ward, head of
trading at Sanlam Securities, said.
Current No.1 advertising agency WPP topped the list
of FTSE 100 risers, up 4 percent after France's Publicis
and U.S. firm Omnicom announced their $35.1 billion
merger.
The head of WPP said he now expected more deals in the
sector.
"In our view, everybody is a winner in this deal," Barclays'
media analysts said in a note. "Interpublic, Havas
and WPP shareholders benefit because those agencies
are likely to achieve some client wins from the merger
disruption."
But European merger activity remains subdued, with the
12-month rolling average running at around $160 billion, down
from about $240 billion at its 2007-2008 peak, according to
Datastream. link.reuters.com/muh55t
Clipping the FTSE's wings was banking heavyweight Barclays
, which fell 2.4 percent on reports it was planning a
possible 4 billion pound ($6.1 billion) capital increase via a
sale of shares to address a capital shortfall.
"A capital raise ...would dilute interim earnings and there
is a risk of future excess capital remaining trapped in the
group if regulators move the requirements once again," Nomura
said in a note.
Aberdeen Asset Management shed 1.1 percent after
reporting net outflows of 3.4 billion pounds in the three months
to end-June.
(Reporting by David Brett; Editing by John Stonestreet)