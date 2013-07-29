* FTSE 100 up 0.1 percent
* Britain features in C.Suisse takeover targets basket
* Barclays down on capital raising concerns
(Updates with closing prices, adds comment, detail)
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, July 29 Britain's FTSE 100 edged higher
on Monday, with healthcare and media sectors bolstered by
transatlantic merger activity, helping outweigh a steep sell off
in Barclays.
Drugmaker Shire - long viewed as a takeover target -
added 2.4 percent after U.S. generic rival Perrigo
agreed to buy Ireland's Elan for $8.6 billion.
A proposed merger between Publicis and Omnicom to
create the world's biggest advertising agency, meanwhile, buoyed
British peer WPP up 0.6 percent.
Analysts at Credit Suisse said M&A activity in Europe is up
on last year, recommending a basket of 17 stocks that are
potential takeover targets, 10 of which are British. They
included seller of luxury raincoats and leather goods Burberry
and software company Sage.
Anticipation of future deals helped the FTSE 100 close up
5.46 points or 0.1 percent at 6,560.25 points.
"People have been predicting this for the last two or three
years ... but the difference is that there is enough confidence
now that you'll actually be able to make a return on the cash to
make it worthwhile," said Peter Botham, chief investment officer
at private bank Brown Shipley.
"I think it will be across the board ... You can pick the
obvious one like pharmaceuticals and IT, but most sectors have
got companies with pretty strong balance sheets."
General retailers also held up well, with Next up
1.1 percent and Marks & Spencer adding 0.6 percent after
Confederation of British Industry data showed retail sales
growing at their fastest pace since January.
"If you are fund manager, I think it's right to be looking
at UK-centric situations rather than global," Tim Steer, fund
manager at Artemis, said. He said that of the top 30 most
attractive UK stocks his models showed that 19 were focused on
the UK economy.
On the downside, Barclays, the 13th biggest company
in the index, retreated 3.5 percent after saying it will give an
update on Tuesday on plans to meet tough new UK rules that could
include a multi-billion pound share issue to help plug a capital
shortfall.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)