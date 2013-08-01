* FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent
* Lloyds jumps on margins, costs, dividend plans
* Miners lifted by solid China data
* Shell's profits hit but traders remain bullish
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 1 Britain's top shares edged up on
Thursday, trading around two-month highs, as robust corporate
earnings including from Lloyds Banking Group helped
keep the market buoyant.
By 0803 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 29.10 points, or
0.4 percent, at 6,650.16.
Lloyds topped the blue-chip leader board, up 6.4 percent, as
the bank said it expected to meet its targets on cost savings,
capital strength and margins earlier than anticipated, and that
it aims to restart its dividend.
Trading volume in Lloyds was solid, at 85 percent of its
90-day daily average against the FTSE 100 on 27 percent.
The European second-quarter earnings season has proved mixed
so far. Of about 50 percent of STOXX Europe 600 firms
to have reported second-quarter results, 54 percent have met or
beaten market forecasts, Thomson Reuters StarMine showed.
The market drew some strength from the U.S. Federal
Reserve's vow late on Wednesday to stick with its plan to
purchase $85 billion of assets every month as it seeks to
strengthen a "modest" U.S. recovery.
Following the Fed, meetings at the Bank of England and the
European Central Bank will fall under the spotlight. Markets are
focused on what the banks say about future policy direction,
with dovish guidance widely expected to continue.
Strong gains in U.S. and European equities over the past
year have been fuelled in part by ultra-loose monetary policy
from central banks.
While the UK benchmark is grinding higher, Alpari analyst
Craig Erlam reckoned gains could be tempered given it is
approaching short-term resistance at 6,660.
"Above here, the next target will be 6,790, although it
should find resistance along the way around 6,670. Below here it
should continue to find support around 6,600, followed by 6,556,
6,544 and 6,535," he said.
Buyers came in for mining stocks after official
manufacturing activity data out of top metals consumer China
came in better than expected.
But Royal Dutch Shell hampered the FTSE
100's progress, with its A and B shares off 4.4 percent and 4.1
percent respectively, weighing down on the index to the tune of
24 points.
While its second-quarter profits were hit by a combination
of rising costs, a surge in oil thefts in Nigeria and other
factors, some traders advised buying in on the weakness.
"Clearly a disappointing set of numbers but we expect the
(shares) to open down then start to recover... given the
dividend yield of 4.9 percent that is a defensive play versus
market volatility," Atif Latif, director of trading at Guardian
Stockbrokers, said.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Susan Fenton)