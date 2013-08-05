* FTSE 100 up 28.04 points at 6,675.91
* Lloyds boosted by dividend talk
* RBS knocked by Soc Gen downgrade
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 5 Britain's blue chip shares
rebounded on Monday, with Lloyds Banking Group leading gains in
banking stocks on a report it could soon start paying a
dividend.
By 0758 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 28.04 points or 0.4
percent at 6,675.91, after slipping off two-month highs on
Friday when weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data triggered profit
taking.
The UK's benchmark index, however, is clawing its way back
towards its all-time high of 6,950, with support from investors
hunting for yield and expectations that the Fed will delay
winding down its stimulus measures.
A Reuters poll on Friday found that fewer U.S. primary
dealers expect the Fed to begin reducing economic stimulus in
September than they did a month ago.
"The knock-on impact of the dovish central bank policy is
that yield in other asset classes remains suppressed, so
equities remain the investment destination of choice," Richard
Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Langdon, said.
Hunter said that should the current dovish back-drop remain
the status quo then it wouldn't be too long before the FTSE 100
would again be testing highs after failing to break new all-time
highs earlier this year.
State-backed UK lender Lloyds rose 3.5 percent with
traders citing a report in the Financial Times saying that Chief
Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio had told potential investors that
he expects to see up to 70 percent of the bank's earnings
returned to shareholders by 2015.
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, was set to unveil
half-year year results.
Its profit is set to rise 15 percent to more than $14
billion as a three-year cost cutting plan starts to pay off and
lower bad debts compensate for a fall in revenue.
Royal Bank of Scotland, however, fell 1.2 percent
after Societe Generale cut its recommendation on the UK lender
to "sell" following the bank's disappointing results last week.
Earnings on the whole remain mixed with 63 percent of
UK-listed firms meeting or beating expectations in the current
quarter but with quarter-on-quarter growth down 6.4 percent,
prompting forecasts for the third-quarter to be cut by 6.4
percent, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
"EPS revisions ratio continues to disappoint and it may not
be until Q4 when the data improvement is reflected in management
optimism. At least the 12-month forward aggregate looks to have
stabilised as the PE multiple again tests 12 times," Peel Hunt
says in a note.
British engineering company Smiths Group topped the
fallers list, down 2 percent after terminating discussions over
a sale of its medical division.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)