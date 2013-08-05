* FTSE 100 up 28.33 points at 6,676.20
* HSBC falls after missing profit forecasts
* Lloyds boosted by dividend talk
* RBS knocked by Soc Gen downgrade
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 5 Dovish central bank policy
continued to support Britain's blue chip shares around two-month
highs early on Monday, but weaker-than-expected profit from
heavyweight bank HSBC threatened to take the gloss off an upbeat
start.
HSBC pegged back early gains among the financials
after it reported first-half pretax profit of $14.1 billion,
compared with forecasts of $14.6 billion according to the
average estimate of 14 analysts polled by the company.
Europe's biggest bank took 10.5 points off the index.
By 0831 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 28.33 points or 0.4
percent at 6,676.20, after slipping off two-month highs on
Friday when weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data triggered
profit-taking.
Britain's benchmark index, however, is clawing its way back
towards its all-time high of 6,950, with support from investors
hunting for yield and expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will delay winding down its stimulus measures.
A Reuters poll on Friday found that fewer U.S. primary
dealers expect the Fed to begin reducing economic stimulus in
September than they did a month ago.
"The knock-on impact of the dovish central bank policy is
that yield in other asset classes remains suppressed, so
equities remain the investment destination of choice," Richard
Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
Hunter said that should the current dovish backdrop remain
the status quo then it would not be too long before the FTSE 100
would again be testing highs after failing to break new all-time
highs earlier this year.
State-backed UK lender Lloyds rose 3.5 percent,
with traders citing a report in the Financial Times saying that
Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio had told potential
investors that he expects to see up to 70 percent of the bank's
earnings returned to shareholders by 2015.
Royal Bank of Scotland, however, fell 1.2 percent
after Societe Generale cut its recommendation on the UK lender
to "sell" following the bank's disappointing results last week.
Earnings on the whole remain mixed with 63 percent of
UK-listed firms meeting or beating expectations in the current
quarter but with quarter-on-quarter growth down 6.4 percent,
prompting forecasts for the third-quarter to be cut by 6.4
percent, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
"EPS revisions ratio continues to disappoint and it may not
be until Q4 when the data improvement is reflected in management
optimism. At least the 12-month forward aggregate looks to have
stabilised as the PE multiple again tests 12 times," Peel Hunt
says in a note.
British engineering company Smiths Group topped the
fallers list, down 2 percent after terminating discussions over
a sale of its medical division.
