* FTSE 100 index falls 1 percent
* Market reacts negatively to BoE comments
* Miners top fallers on metals demand concerns
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 7 Britain's top share index extended
losses on Wednesday after the Bank of England (BoE) pledged to
keep interest rates low for a longer period, but expressed
caution about the fragile economic recovery.
The bank planned to keep rates at a record low until
unemployment fell to 7 percent from 7.8 percent, but its
Governor Mark Carney also said the UK economy was not "at escape
velocity right now" and the legacy of the financial crisis meant
that the recovery remained weak by historical standards.
The bank also said Britain's housing market was recovering
but key measures of activity were well below previous peaks.
"The (BoE's) forward guidance is not great," said Logic
Investments director Khilan Shah. "As soon as the FTSE went down
past 6,600, we had 'short' orders ready and waiting."
By 1016 GMT, London's blue chip index was down 1
percent at 6,540.69 points, a decline for a fourth day in a row.
Miners led the market down, with the UK mining index
falling 1.8 percent to top the decliners list also
on the back of poor earnings and concerns about global demand
for industrial metals like copper.
Randgold Resources fell 5.3 percent after the
Africa-focused miner posted a 62 percent drop in quarterly
profit, while Fresnillo, which reported falling profits
on Tuesday, shed 1.3 percent as brokers began cutting targets
following the results.
Glencore Xstrata slid 1.8 percent after the miner
and JPMorgan Chase & Co were hit with a U.S. lawsuit,
along with the London Metal Exchange, alleging they artificially
inflated aluminium prices.
Charts painted a bearish outlook in the near term, with Bill
McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley, saying that the
loss of upside momentum was becoming a cause for concern.
"That's an issue that could acquire greater significance in
the near term if the U.S. markets start to pull back from their
recent highs, although the FTSE would have to break below 6,535
to slip through the low end of its trading range.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Ron Askew)