* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 0.9 percent
* UK mining index up 4.9 pct, hits 2-month high
* Mining index gains 20 pct in 1 mth, up for 5th week
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 9 UK-listed mining shares rose to a
two-month high on Friday after strong factory output data from
China, the world's largest metals consumer, boosted the demand
outlook for raw materials.
"Chinese data acted as a catalyst to mining equities, which
have scope to trade a lot higher from where they are now," said
Daniel Harris, director and head of dealing at H2O Markets.
"Since miners have such a strong weight on the FTSE index,
if they do flourish, then you should see equity markets trading
much higher in the coming weeks."
Sentiment also improved after robust UK economic data, as
Britain's construction output grew more than expected, house
prices in England and Wales reached an all-time peak and the
trade deficit in goods narrowed, reviving expectations of a
broader economic recovery.
The UK mining index, which includes
heavyweights such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton,
climbed 4.9 percent after China's factory output grew in July at
its fastest pace since the start of the year.
Yet the upbeat tone contrasts with recent earnings from the
sector. Rio for instance said this week underlying earnings for
the group fell 18 percent to $4.23 billion in the first six
months of the year, dragged down by weaker prices, particularly
of iron ore.
Shares in Rio - which according to Morgan Stanley research
makes around 46 percent of its revenue in China - were up nearly
5 percent at 3,164 pence by 1510 GMT, having hit a four-month
high, but remain well shy of their record 5,920 set in mid 2008.
China's factory data, which followed recent forecast-beating
trade numbers, raised expectations the world's second-biggest
economy was coming back on track after more than two years of
slumping growth and that metals prices could recover. Prices of
copper, aluminium, nickel and zinc rose 1.1 to 3.7 percent.
The UK mining index, which has surged nearly 20 percent in a
month, was on track to gain for a fifth straight week.
"The mining sector is one cyclical that has been left behind
in the last 12 months on disappointing China data," Robert
Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC, said.
"The reaction that we have seen to some recent encouraging
numbers ... highlights that investors may have got too
pessimistic on China and as a result a little bit of good news
here is going a long way," Parkes said.
"We expect that we will not see a hard landing in China. We
see the economy stabilising in the second half of this year."
Stronger miners helped the broader stock index to gain for a
second straight session, with the blue-chip FTSE 100 index
gaining 60.12 points, or 0.9 percent, to 6,589.80 points
by 1433 GMT. It is up about 12 percent so far this year.
(Editing by David Holmes)