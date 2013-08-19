* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct in late session
* Miners slip as price of copper eases
* Glencore Xstrata hit by expectations of writedown
* Expectations of Fed tapering also hit equities
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 19 A decline in major mining stocks
pushed Britain's benchmark index lower on Monday, while
persistent concerns of a reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus
measures also hit share prices.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent,
or 35.19 points, at 6,464.80 points in late trading, continuing
a pull-back that last week saw the FTSE's biggest one-day fall
in nearly two months.
The fall in heavyweight mining stocks took the most points
off the index.
The FTSE 350 Mining Index shed 2.3 percent as
the price of copper eased after three weeks of gains, while
miner Glencore Xstrata fell on expectations of a
write-down on its assets.
The FTSE 100 raced to a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points in
late May but has since slipped back, tracking a fall in global
equity markets due to expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
may start to scale back its stimulus measures next month.
The Fed's monthly bond purchases, which had pushed down bond
yields and led investors to seek better returns in equities,
have driven much of the global equity rally this year.
However, bond yields have risen over the last month due to
growing expectations that the Fed may start to slow the pace of
those bond purchases next month.
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar said he expected the
FTSE to fall until the next Federal Reserve meeting next month.
"There is nothing compelling to buy the market here," he
said.
Afsar said he would only buy back into the FTSE 100 if it
fell to the level of its 200-day simple moving average, which
stands at around 6,294 points and is often seen by technical
traders as a level at which buyers will step into the market.
The FTSE 100 is still up around 10 percent since the start
of 2013, and EGR Broking managing director Kyri Kangellaris also
said now was a good time to take a profit on that run up.
"If you've got any profits on the table, take them off," he
said.
(additional reporting by David Brett; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)