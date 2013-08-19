* FTSE 100 closes down 0.5 pct at 6,465.73 points
* Miners slip as price of copper eases
* Glencore Xstrata hit by expectations of writedown
* Prospects of Fed tapering also hit equities
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 19 A drop in major mining stocks
pushed Britain's benchmark share index lower on Monday, while
persistent concerns about an expected reduction in U.S. monetary
stimulus also weighed on the market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.5
percent, or 34.26 points, at 6,465.73 points, continuing a
pull-back that saw it dip 1.3 percent last week.
The fall in heavyweight mining stocks took the most points
off the index.
The FTSE 350 Mining Index shed 2 percent as the
price of copper fell after three weeks of gains, while miner
Glencore Xstrata dropped 2 percent on expectations of a
write-down on its assets.
The FTSE 100 raced to a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points in
late May but has since slipped back, tracking a fall in global
equity markets due to expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
may start to scale back its stimulus measures next month.
The Fed's monthly bond purchases, which had pushed down bond
yields and led investors to seek better returns in equities,
have driven much of the global equity rally this year.
However, bond yields have risen over the last month due to
growing expectations that the Fed may start to slow the pace of
those bond purchases next month.
Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar said the FTSE was
likely to fall between now and the next Federal Reserve meeting
on Sept. 17-18.
"There is nothing compelling to buy the market here," he
said.
Afsar said he would only buy back into the FTSE 100 if it
fell to the level of its 200-day simple moving average, which
stands at around 6,294 points and is often seen by technical
traders as a level at which buyers will step into the market.
The FTSE 100 is still up around 10 percent since the start
of 2013. EGR Broking managing director Kyri Kangellaris also
said now was a good time to take a profit on that run-up.
"If you've got any profits on the table, take them off," he
said.
