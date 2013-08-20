* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct at 6,427.59 pts
* BHP, Glencore Xstrata, CRH lead selloff in material stocks
* Beaufort sees FTSE at 6,300 as investors factor in Fed
tightening
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Aug 20 Britain's top share index fell on
Tuesday as a batch of gloomy earnings reports and outlooks
fuelled profit-taking on heavyweight material stocks and
investors positioned for a scaling back of U.S. stimulus.
Shares in miners BHP Billiton's and Glencore Xstrata
fell 2.6 percent and 2.8 percent respectively as the
former unveiled a lower-than-expected profit and the latter
wrote down the value of its mining assets due to sliding metal
prices.
They led a selloff in the pan-European STOXX 600 Basic
Resources index, which some investors saw ripe for
profit taking after it rose 16 percent since early July and saw
its 12-month forward price/earnings ratio, a key valuation
metric, rise to levels not seen since 2010.
Despite the recent rebound, which was fuelled by signs of
resurgent economic growth in developed market, mining companies
remain under pressure from cooling demand from the world's top
consumer, China.
"At the moment there's a lot of uncertainty around (China)
and people are quite happy to lock in their profits," Mike
Franklin, head of investment strategy at Beaufort Securities,
said.
Also weighing on the material sector, which encompasses
companies that focus on metals and basic resources, was building
supplies company CRH , down 7.6 percent after it
cut its full-year earnings outlook.
Material stocks knocked 12 points off the FTSE 100,
which was down 38.1 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,427.59 points
at 1058 GMT.
John Wood Group Plc, down 7.6 percent, was the top
faller on the index as the energy services company warned that
weakening business and project delays would impact earnings
growth for the rest of this year and into 2014.
The FTSE has fallen 3.5 percent since the start of the month
and Beaufort's Franklin believes the index could fall to 6,300
in the coming weeks as investors factor in expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve will start scaling back its asset-purchase
programme, which has helped the FTSE rise 22 percent since June
2012.
Traders will be looking for clues at when the programme may
be trimmed when minutes of the Fed's July meeting are published
on Wednesday.
"Investors (are running) for cover this morning as the
markets price in high probability that the Fed will start to
rein in their stimulus programme in September," Mike McCudden,
head of derivatives at Interactive Investor, said.
"On lighter volumes we could be in for some seriously choppy
sessions going in to September as investors continue to
speculate where the Fed will go from here."
(Additional reporting By Tricia Wright; editing by Ron Askew)