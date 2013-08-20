* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct at 6,431.77 pts
* BHP, Glencore Xstrata, CRH lead selloff in material stocks
* Beaufort sees FTSE at 6,300 as investors factor in Fed
tightening
* Iveagh would buy into 5-10 pct fall if bond yields
stabilise
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Aug 20 Britain's top share index fell on
Tuesday as gloomy earnings reports fuelled profit-taking on some
basic material and energy stocks and investors braced for a
dialling back of U.S. monetary stimulus.
Shares in miners BHP Billiton's and Glencore Xstrata
fell 1.5 percent and 1.9 percent respectively as the
former announced a lower-than-expected profit and the latter
wrote down the value of its mining assets due to sliding metal
prices.
They led a selloff in the pan-European STOXX 600 Basic
Resources index, which was hit by profit takers after it
rose 16 percent since early July and saw its 12-month forward
price/earnings ratio, a key valuation metric, rise to levels not
seen since 2010.
Despite the recent rebound, which was fuelled by signs of
resurgent economic growth in Europe and the United States,
mining companies remain under pressure from cooling demand from
the world's top consumer, China.
"I've been recommending lightening up on the miners for the
past two or three weeks," Mike Franklin, head of investment
strategy at Beaufort Securities, said. "At the moment there's a
lot of uncertainty around (China) and people are quite happy to
lock in their profits."
Also weighing on the material sector, which encompasses
companies that focus on metals and basic resources, was building
supplies company CRH, down 3.2 percent after it cut its
full-year earnings outlook.
John Wood Group, down 7.5 percent, was the top
blue-chip faller as the energy services company warned that
weakening business and project delays would impact earnings
growth for the rest of this year and into 2014.
Material and energy stocks knocked a combined 10 points off
the FTSE 100, which was down 34 points, or 0.5 percent,
at 6,431.77 points at 1505 GMT.
The index was set to close above a psychological support
level at 6,400, showing some investors were prepared to buy into
Tuesday's dip and sending a bullish signal in the very short
term.
The FTSE has fallen 3.5 percent since the start of the
month, echoing a sharper selloff in U.S. Treasuries, as
investors factored in expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve
will start scaling back its bond-purchase programme, which has
helped the FTSE rise 22 percent since June 2012.
Beaufort's Franklin believes the index could fall to 6,300
in the coming weeks, a 2 percent drop from current levels.
Chris Wyllie, chief investment officer at wealth manager
Iveagh, said he would buy into a dip of 5 to 10 percent in the
FTSE provided yields on U.S. Treasuries stabilised, which he saw
happening at around 3 percent, from 2.8 percent currently.
"If we have broadening growth globally, so even Europe is
out of recession, but it's not so hot to really bring the
authorities to a proper rise in interest rates, and you have
tapering behind us, that's a pretty good environment to find
yourself in," Wyllie said.
Traders will be seeking clues on when the programme may be
trimmed when minutes of the Fed's July meeting are issued on
Wednesday, with many expecting the reductions to start in
September.
"Investors (are running) for cover...as the markets price in
high probability that the Fed will start to rein in their
stimulus programme in September," Mike McCudden, head of
derivatives at Interactive Investor, said.
(Additional Reporting By Tricia Wright)