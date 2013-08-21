* FTSE 100 falls 0.7 percent
* Focus on Fed minutes as prospect of stimulus slowdown
builds
* HSBC weighed by ex-dividend, emerging market exposure
* Gold and copper miners both hit as commodity prices weaken
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 21 Britain's benchmark equity index
fell for the third straight day on Wednesday to touch six-week
lows, with investors anxious over the prospect of a forthcoming
scaling back of U.S. monetary stimulus.
The market also took a technical hit as a clutch of
companies including bank HSBC and Intercontinental
Hotels began trading without entitlement to their latest
dividend payout, automatically shaving more than 10 points off
the index.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down by 0.7
percent, or 47.74 points lower, at 6,405.72 points at 1031 GMT.
HSBC was hit additionally by its international exposure,
with the rupee hitting an all-time low against the dollar
as emerging markets bore the brunt of concerns over the
stimulus programme, which has pushed down bond yields and helped
to drive a global equity rally so far this year.
The minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting, out
later on Wednesday, may give more clues on its future policy,
and bond yields have already risen over the last month on
expectations that the Fed may start to slow the pace of those
purchases next month.
"The downtrend from the beginning of August is just
accelerating, but as everyone is factoring in tapering (of
stimulus), then it's hard to see how the market can go much
lower," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets,
said, adding that he was monitoring support around 6,400.
Miners were the biggest sectoral fallers after
ex-dividends were accounted for, dropping 1.5 percent on caution
in demand for stimulus-sensitive copper and for
safe-haven gold, which could lose its appeal if the
dollar strengthens.
Precious metal miners Fresnillo and Randgold
fell 2.4 percent and 2.2 percent respectively, while
copper-focused Rio Tinto fell 2.3 percent.
Despite the retreat from a 13-year high hit in May, the FTSE
is still up 9 percent since the start of 2013. Citi strategists
said they preferred the UK market to continental European ones,
with investors encouraged by signs of an economic recovery in
Britain.
"As our European equity strategists have pointed out, UK
equity returns are now ahead of bond returns over 1, 2, 3, 5,
10, 20 and 25 years," the Citi strategists wrote in a note.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)