* FTSE 100 falls 1 percent
* Investors expect slowdown in U.S. stimulus in September
* Ex-dividend factors weigh
* Miners hit by weaker commodity prices
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 21 Britain's benchmark equity index
fell for the third straight day on Wednesday to six-week lows,
with investors anxious over the prospect of a forthcoming
scaling back of U.S. monetary stimulus.
The market also took a technical hit as a clutch of
companies including bank HSBC and Intercontinental
Hotels began trading without entitlement to their latest
dividend payout, automatically shaving more than 10 points off
the index.
The minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting, out
after the market close on Wednesday, may give clues on its
future policy, and bond yields have already risen over the last
month on expectations that the Fed may start to slow the pace of
its asset purchases - known as quantitative easing - next month.
"It really is a question of seeing what happens when the Fed
releases its minutes, and the speculation is that there may be a
slowing of QE, which is why the market has been drifting down
these last few days. When volume is light, it leads to a
tail-off quite quickly," Mark Foulds, sales trader at ETX
Capital, said.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 1 percent,
or 62.62 points lower, at 6,390.84 points, breaching 6,400 in
late trade, although volume was just 78 percent of its 90-day
average.
HSBC was hit additionally by its international exposure,
with the rupee hitting an all-time low against the dollar
as emerging markets bore the brunt of concerns over the
stimulus programme, which has pushed down bond yields and helped
to drive a global equity rally so far this year.
"The downtrend from the beginning of August is just
accelerating, but as everyone is factoring in tapering (of
stimulus), then it's hard to see how the market can go much
lower," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets,
said, adding that he was monitoring support around 6,400.
Miners were the biggest sectoral fallers after
ex-dividends were accounted for, dropping 1.4 percent on caution
in demand for stimulus-sensitive copper and for
safe-haven gold, which could lose its appeal if the
dollar strengthens.
Despite the retreat from a 13-year high hit in May, the FTSE
is still up 9 percent since the start of 2013. Citi strategists
said they preferred the UK market to continental European ones,
with investors encouraged by signs of an economic recovery in
Britain.
"Once the Fed does speak, we may see another 100 points
down, but long term I see this market as fairly bullish... I
think the market will maintain the strength it's had all year
and we'll be back up above 6,500 before we know it," ETX
Capital's Foulds said.
