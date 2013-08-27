* FTSE 100 falls 0.2 percent
* Two day rally halted by Syria uncertainty
* Antofagasta leads miners lower
* Petrofrac surges after first half results
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 27 Britain's top share index fell on
Tuesday, reopening after a public holiday to uncertainty over
possible military action by the United States against Syria,
prompting investors to take profits on a two day rally.
The market was led lower by sectors most sensitive to
optimism over the economy. Miners fell 1.5 percent,
with Antofagasta down 2.7 percent after first-half
profit dropped by nearly a third.
Miners accounted for four of the top five fallers, and are
down 15.1 percent so far this year, suffering from weaker
commodity prices.
The United States signalled possible military action against
the Syrian government on Monday over a suspected chemical
weapons attack last week, hitting Asian stocks fell and the
Turkish lira.
The FTSE 100 was down 0.2 percent or 13.40 points at
6,478.70 at 0727 GMT, having added 1.4 percent in two days at
the end of last week.
"I struggle to see reasons for the FTSE 100 to carry on
higher now. Even though we've only had one day off, a lot seems
to have happened since Friday evening," Mike van Dulken, head of
research at Accendo Markets, said.
"The Syria situation has got hotter in terms of a potential
reaction (from the United States), and uncertainty over that
could keep a cap on things in the very near term."
While falls in Asia prompted an early drop of 0.5 percent,
the index recovered some of those losses, helped by a spate of
better corporate news.
Petrofac led gains, up 4.6 percent, after lifting
its interim dividend and saying second half trading would be
strong after delivering an already-expected fall in revenues.
"H1 results were better than expected but continued delivery
in H2 is still needed to meet expectations. The well known
investment risks remain and we continue to see this as a Buying
opportunity ahead of growth in new markets," Liberum said in a
note.
Britain's Bunzl rose 2 percent after delivering a
first-half profit beat, prompting Investec to raise its target
price on the stock, while Marks and Spencer gained 2.1 percent
after being raised to "buy" from "neutral" by Citigroup.
(Editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)