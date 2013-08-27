* FTSE 100 down 0.8 percent at 6,440.97
* Western powers could attack Syria in days - sources
* Rising oil prices could hit airlines - Investec
* Financials down, RBS weighed on by call for break-up
* Petrofac rallies on bullish outlook
By David Brett
LONDON, Aug 27 Financials and miners dragged
Britain's FTSE 100 lower on Tuesday as tensions in Syria and
prospects of stimulus withdrawal by the U.S. Federal Reserve
crimped risk appetite.
Reopening after a public holiday, London's blue-chip
shed 51.13 points, or 0.8 percent to 6,440.97, costing the index
all the previous session's gains, albeit in low volumes.
Crisis in Syria was the most imminent concern for investors
as the West told rebels fighting President Bashar al-Assad that
it could hit the country within days.
"The markets are jittery as Russia and Iran issued strong
warnings against any Western military action. The trouble in
Syria, along with U.S. debt ceiling worries and tapering talk,
have put stock markets firmly on the back foot," said Rikin
Thakrar, senior dealer at Spreadco.
Middle East tensions have sent the price of oil
spiralling higher, raising costs for companies and a potential
drag on airline shares, according to broker Investec.
Currently around $111 a barrel, Investec said in a note that
prices above $100 a barrel were a severe headwind to airlines'
profitability and one of the reasons it cut its rating on
British Airways owner IAG to "hold" from "buy" in a
broader note on airlines. IAG fell 4.8 percent.
Against the background of preparations for possible outside
military action in Syria, investors have been sent scurrying for
safe-haven investments such as gold.
Precious metals miners such as Fresnillo and
Randgold Resources rose as much as 7.1 percent as
investors used the equities as a proxy for the yellow metal.
STIMULUS WORRIES
Concerns over the economic impact if the U.S. scales back
stimulus as early as September remain the longer-term hurdle for
the market to get over, with worries that it could stall the
momentum of the current anaemic recovery.
The market, however, has begun pricing in a pull-back in
stimulus in the United States. Government debt yields have risen
across the board recently, while the FTSE 100 stalled after
rallying 10 percent from mid-June lows.
Stewart Richardson, chief investment officer, at RMG Wealth,
warned: "If equities begin to struggle (after short-term support
was recently broken), then traders and investors may become more
convinced that they switch some funds away from equities and
perhaps back to bonds."
Financials - banks, insurers and asset managers - which are
highly exposed to the fortunes of the broader economy, took 27
points off the FTSE 100.
State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland fell 4.1
percent, among the worst-hit of UK lenders in a broad European
sector retreat, weighed down by a newspaper report that members
of parliament raised pressure for the bank's break-up.
Riskier miners, already down 15.1 percent in
2013 on concerns over dwindling demand from the world's largest
economies, took another 9.5 points off Britain's leading share
index as Antofagasta announced first-half profit had
dropped by nearly a third. Its shares fell 3.3 percent.
UK oil services firm Petrofac, however, jumped 8.5
percent in heavy volume after the company said it expects a
stronger second-half performance, with analysts at Liberum
saying the share was a "buying opportunity" on recent weakness.
Britain's Bunzl, distributor of goods such as
carrier bags and hygiene products, rose 1.6 percent after
delivering above-forecast first-half profits.
Bullish broker comment helped retailer Marks & Spencer
rise 1.6 percent after Citigroup raised its
recommendation on the company to "buy" from "neutral".
(Reporting by David Brett; editing by Stephen Nisbet)