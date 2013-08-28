* FTSE 100 down 0.4 percent
* Energy stocks gain on oil price rise
* Ex-divs knock 2.3 points off index
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 28 The prospect of military action
against Syria pressured Britain's top share index on Wednesday
in a broad-based sell-off, but it also drove the price of oil
higher which had a positive knock-on effect on energy stocks.
The FTSE 100 was down 26.43 points, or 0.4 percent,
at 6,414.54 points by 0734 GMT. The index has fallen some 3
percent since mid-August, hit by concerns over a reduction in
U.S. stimulus and the threat of a military attack on Syria.
The United States and its allies appeared to be gearing up
for a strike against Syria, fuelling concerns about Middle
Eastern crude supply and pushing oil prices up to multi-month
highs.
"The market seems to be looking to trade down on a
combination of profit-taking from the strong move into August
and the news on Syria and contagion effects in the Middle East,"
said Atif Latif, director at Guardian stockbrokers. He said,
nevertheless, that he would use the down-move as a buying
opportunity.
The oil price rise boosted energy stocks. Heavyweights BP
and Royal Dutch Shell were among the top FTSE
100 risers, with respective gains of 1.1 percent and 0.8
percent.
Otherwise, falls were seen across the board given a rising
oil price increases costs for companies in a still-fragile
economy. Airlines easyJet and IAG were left
nursing drops of 3.3 percent and 2.7 percent.
Later on Wednesday, Mark Carney is expected to use his first
set-piece speech as Bank of England governor to take on doubters
who question how long he can keep interest rates at a record low
to help the UK economy continue its recovery.
GFT Markets technical analyst Fawad Razaqzada sounded a note
of caution about the UK benchmark, which failed to break above
key resistance at 6,500 last week, and "until this is put right,
the path of least resistance remains on the downside".
He said the index looks like it is heading towards last
week's low of around 6,386 and a break below this level would
expose the 200-day moving average, now at 6,313.
Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest
dividend, including CRH, Glencore Xstrata and
Legal & General, took 2.3 points off the FTSE 100 on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Hugh Lawson)