* FTSE falls 0.4 percent
* Broad-based sell-off as oil price spikes
* Energy stocks provide support to the market
* Charts point to resistance at 6,500
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 28 Britain's top share index fell on
Wednesday in a broad-based sell-off, pressured by uncertainty
ahead of possible military action against Syria, but with energy
stocks supporting the market after an oil price spike.
The FTSE 100 was down 26.46 points, or 0.4 percent,
at 6,414.51 points by 1048 GMT, as the United States and its
allies appeared to be gearing up for a strike against Syria,
fuelling concerns about Middle Eastern crude supply and pushing
oil prices up to multi-month highs.
Falls were seen across the board, with the rising oil price
increasing costs for companies in a still-fragile economy.
Airlines easyJet and IAG were left nursing
drops of 4.5 percent and 6.2 percent.
"There's a general risk-off feel at the moment, and little
is being spared," Ioan Smith, managing director at KCG said,
adding that investors were taking money off the table heading
into month-end.
"Moving forward there's not just Syria but with possible
tapering at the next Fed meeting and the German election in
September, so people are stepping aside or buying protection."
The exception was in energy stocks, where the oil price rise
provided a boost. Heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell
were among the top FTSE 100 risers, with respective
gains of 1.1 percent and 2.2 percent.
The FTSE 100 has fallen some 3 percent since mid-August, hit
by concerns over a reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus and the
threat of a military attack on Syria, and is just 0.2 percent
off setting a two-month low.
Later on Wednesday, Mark Carney is expected to use his first
setpiece speech as Bank of England governor to take on doubters
who question how long he can keep interest rates at a record low
to help the UK economy continue its recovery.
GFT Markets technical analyst Fawad Razaqzada was cautious
about the UK benchmark, which failed to break above key
resistance at 6,500 last week.
"Until this is put right, the path of least resistance
remains on the downside".
He said the index looks like it is heading towards last
week's low of around 6,386 and a break below this level would
expose the 200-day moving average, now at 6,313.
Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest
dividend, including CRH, Glencore Xstrata and
Legal & General, took 2.3 points off the FTSE 100 on
Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Stephen
Nisbet)