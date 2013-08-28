* FTSE drops 0.2 percent
* Index rises off intraday lows
* Airlines lag, energy outperforms as oil spikes
* Charts indicate further weakness ahead
(Updates to add closing prices with no other changes to text)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 28 Britain's top share index fell on
Wednesday, pressured by the risks of possible Western military
action against Syria, but with energy stocks supporting the
market after an oil price spike.
The FTSE 100 was down 10.91 points, or 0.2 percent,
at 6,430.06 points at the close as the United States and its
allies appeared to be gearing up for a strike against Syria,
pushing oil prices to multi-month highs on concerns about Middle
Eastern crude supply.
Falls were seen across the board, with the rising oil price
increasing costs for companies in a still-fragile economy.
Airline IAG was the biggest FTSE faller, down 4.5
percent, while easyJet dropped 1.8 percent.
However, the index pared losses towards the close after U.S.
markets opened higher. Thierry Laduguie, stock market analyst at
e-Yield, said the market was now factoring in that intervention
would take place.
"A U.S. strike on Syria would push oil higher but I am not
sure it would have a big impact on stocks," he said.
"Investors anticipate a strike, this is already priced in."
Heavyweight energy stocks BP and Royal Dutch Shell
were among the top FTSE 100 risers, with respective
gains of 1.2 percent and 2 percent.
The FTSE 100 has fallen some 3 percent since mid-August on
concerns over a reduction in U.S. monetary stimulus and over
Syria, and is just 0.7 percent off setting a two-month low.
"There's not just Syria ... with possible tapering at the
next Fed meeting and the German election in September, people
are stepping aside or buying protection," Ioan Smith, managing
director at KCG, said.
Stock market reaction was mixed after new Bank of England
governor Mark Carney recommitted to an extended period of lower
rates and said he could pump more money into the British
economy. Stocks initially pared losses then fell to an intraday
low, before rallying in tandem with U.S. stocks.
NEXT WAVE DOWN
The FTSE 100 remained trapped in a recent range, and charts
indicated there could be future falls even if worries over Syria
subside.
"On the daily chart the index is below the 50-day moving
average and above the 200-day moving average, the directional
movement index has given a sell signal. Any rally should lead to
the next wave down," e-Yield's Laduguie said.
Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest
dividend, including CRH, Glencore Xstrata and
Legal & General, took 2.3 points off the FTSE 100 on
Wednesday.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)