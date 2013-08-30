GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as markets wary of Fed, geopolitical tensions
* Korean shares down 0.5 pct, won eases on North Korea tensions
* FTSE 100 down 0.4 percent
* Energy shares main drag as oil falls on Syria
* Telecoms remain buoyant after Vodafone, Verizon talks
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 30 British stocks fell on Friday, pressured by heavyweight energy shares as the price of oil fell after Britain's parliament rejected the idea of taking part in any U.S.-led military action against Syria.
Energy shares fell, knocking around 11 points off the FTSE 100, as worries that imminent strikes against Syria would hurt supply eased after Britain said no to intervention, but the continued threat of a strike subdued equity markets.
The UK benchmark was down 25.62 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,457.43 points by 1043 GMT, retreating after Thursday's 0.8 percent rise. It looked to be heading for a 2.5 percent drop in August, a month in which investors have been anxious over diminished U.S. stimulus as well as the situation in Syria.
"Investors appear a little cautious ahead of the weekend given that the (Syria situation) could escalate rapidly," said Craig Erlam, market analyst at Alpari.
While the index is finding support at 6,445, Erlam reckoned it could push through this level, with further support being found at 6,424. Below that, he said 6,400 is a major support and he would be very surprised to see this broken.
Among brighter spots, telecoms added around 7 points to the index, remaining buoyant after Vodafone confirmed on Thursday it was in talks to sell its stake in its U.S. joint venture with Verizon. (Additional reporting by David Brett; editing by Stephen Nisbet)
* Korean shares down 0.5 pct, won eases on North Korea tensions
March 6 Australian shares were set to open higher on Monday, with financials likely to follow a strong lead by their peers on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled there could be an interest rate hike this month. The local share price index futures were up 0.4 percent or 21 points. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.8 percent on Friday. Banks benefit from rising interest rates and U.S. financial stocks rose on Wall Street on Friday af
* Expects further 2 bln euros from disposals and asset management IPO