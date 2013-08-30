* FTSE 100 down 1.1 percent
* Energy shares weaken as oil falls on Syria
* Telecoms remain buoyant after Vodafone, Verizon talks
(Updates prices)
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Aug 30 British stocks dropped on Friday
in a broad-based sell-off, led by energy shares as the price of
oil fell after parliament rejected the idea of taking part in
any U.S.-led military action against Syria.
Energy shares knocked some 13 points off the
FTSE 100, as the vote reduced chances of an imminent Western
strike that would hurt supply and raise oil prices, while other
shares remained under pressure from the persisting
uncertainties.
"People are squaring up long positions over the weekend as
the Syria situation could easily escalate. That is dominating
above any other news right now," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund
manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million
in assets.
The FTSE 100 closed down 70.12 points, or 1.1
percent, at 6,412.93 points, retreating after Thursday's 0.8
percent rise.
It posted a 3.1 percent drop in August, a month in which
investors have been anxious over prospects for diminishing U.S.
stimulus as well as the Syrian conflict.
GFT Markets technical analyst Fawad Razaqzada was cautious
on the UK benchmark, which came under pressure on Friday after
testing key resistance at 6,500.
"The trend ... remains bearish unless this level is taken
out on a daily closing basis," he said.
Among brighter spots, telecoms added almost 3 points to the
index, remaining buoyant after Vodafone confirmed on Thursday it
was in talks to sell its stake in its U.S. joint venture with
Verizon.
(Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)