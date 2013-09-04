* FTSE 100 down 0.3 percent
* Syria concerns keep investors on edge
* Airlines among top fallers after Ryanair profit warning
* Ex-divs take 4.2 points off index
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Sept 4 Britain's top share index fell on
Wednesday, extending the previous session's losses, as leading
U.S. lawmakers' support for military action against Syria took
its toll on investor sentiment.
Airlines suffered steep falls, with budget airline easyJet
off 7 percent, while British Airways parent IAG
dropped 4 percent, as traders cited a read-across from Ryanair's
weak update.
Shares in the Irish group, which said it could miss its
full-year profit forecast, sank 14 percent.
A fall in the value of stocks trading without the attraction
of their latest dividend, including Resolution, TUI
Travel, and BHP Billiton, weighed on the index to
the tune of 4.23 points on Wednesday.
The FTSE 100 was down 17.79 points, or 0.3 percent,
at 6,450.62 points by 0735 GMT, having dropped 0.6 percent on
Tuesday against a backdrop of investor concern over Syria.
"Upside is going to be limited for now, at least till the
Obama attacking Syria situation is resolved," said Lex van Dam,
hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around
$500 million in assets.
This uncertainty means he will look to sell into any
strength.
Late on Tuesday, leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign
Relations Committee reached an agreement on a draft
authorisation for the use of force in Syria, paving the way for
a vote by the committee on Wednesday.
However, the draft is much narrower than the request made by
President Barack Obama and includes a provision barring the use
of U.S. troops on the ground.
GFT Markets technical analyst Fawad Razaqzada was cautious
on the UK benchmark given the situation in Syria and ahead of
Friday's U.S. jobs report which he said will likely have a
significant bearing on the index's direction.
The data will put the focus squarely back onto the debate
over when the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its huge
bond-buying programme which has fuelled a rally in world
equities over the past year.
In the meantime, Razaqzada would not rule out a drop to
around 6,332, the 200-day moving average.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Stephen Nisbet)