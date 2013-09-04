* FTSE 100 down 0.5 percent
* Syria concerns keep investors on edge
* Airlines among top fallers after Ryanair profit warning
* Consumer staples weak on continued emerging market
concerns
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices)
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Sept 4 Britain's top share index fell on
Wednesday, extending the previous session's losses, as leading
U.S. lawmakers' support for military action against Syria took
its toll on investor sentiment.
Airlines suffered steep falls, with worries about disruption
from possible U.S. strike on Syria compounding a weak update
from Ryanair which traders said had a read-across for
the UK-listed sector.
Budget airline easyJet, which reports traffic
numbers on Thursday, fell 6.3 percent, while British Airways
parent IAG dropped 3.5 percent.
"The market is certainly keeping its eyes on Syria... and if
oil prices stay high, airlines would suffer further from that.
Ryanair had a profit warning, and easyJet is a very similar
airline, so there's concern that easyJet's numbers may follow
suit," Lee Armitage, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said.
"It could be a case of easyJet attracting Ryanair's
customers, but there are concerns that we may see even more
underwhelming figures from the sector."
Shares in the Irish group, which said it could miss its
full-year profit forecast, sank 14 percent.
The FTSE 100 was down 34.91 points, or 0.5 percent,
at 6,433.50 points by 1044 GMT, extending a 0.6 percent fall on
Tuesday against a backdrop of investor concern over Syria.
"Upside is going to be limited for now, at least till the
Obama attacking Syria situation is resolved," said Lex van Dam,
hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages around
$500 million in assets.
Late on Tuesday, leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign
Relations Committee reached an agreement on a draft
authorisation for the use of force in Syria, paving the way for
a vote by the committee on Wednesday.
The index has fallen 2.4 percent since mid-August, with
investors nervous about the prospect of instability in the
Middle East and many emerging markets facing slowing growth.
Consumer staples that have a lot of exposure to emerging
markets were the biggest weight on the index, accounting for 12
points - or a third - of the drop. Weak data from India prompted
the central bank to support the currency to stop it hitting a
new all time low, with local consumers facing a squeeze.
Also weighing was a fall in the value of stocks trading
without the attraction of their latest dividend, including
Resolution, TUI Travel, and BHP Billiton,
which took 4.23 points off the index.