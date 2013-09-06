* FTSE 100 steadies near highs in morning trade
* Index on track for best week in nearly 2 months
* Focus on U.S. non-farm payrolls data at 1230 GMT
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Sept 6 Britain's top share index
steadied near three-week highs on Friday, with investors
avoiding strong bets before U.S. jobs data that could cement the
Federal Reserve's likely move to cut stimulus.
At 0748 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was 0.1 percent
lower at 6,523.90 points. The blue-chip index has gained 1.7
percent this week and remains on track to post its best weekly
gain in nearly two months.
Focus will be on non-farm payroll numbers, due at 1230 GMT,
which are expected to show that 180,000 U.S. jobs were added
last month, up from 162,000 in July. However, the jobless rate
is expected to hold steady at a 4-1/2-year low of 7.4 percent.
"It's going to be an important data release as the Fed has
identified the level of employment as a key indicator for its
monetary policy decisions and when to start tapering," Robert
Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC Securities, said.
"A much stronger than expected number might not be taken
very well by the market."
Analysts said Friday's jobs data could set the market's near
term direction. Investors have been looking at data releases and
comments from Fed officials to form a view on the U.S. central
bank's likely policy move, with some people expecting a cut in
stimulus starting this month.
Craig Erlam, analyst at Alpari said people might not change
their view on a reduction in U.S. stimulus unless "we see some
terrible figures".
"While many would see a good non-farm payrolls figure, say
above 200,000, as the final nail in the coffin for asset
purchases in their current form, they won't be overly concerned
by a disappointing figure."
Investors will also keep an eye on UK economic numbers,
which have surprised on the upside in the past weeks. Focus will
be on industrial and manufacturing output data for July at 0830
GMT. Industrial output is seen rising 0.1 percent
month-on-month, while manufacturing output is likely to gain 0.3
percent.
"The market has been in a range for some time and the thing
that will break us out of that trading range is earnings
surprising on the upside. We think earnings will lead the market
higher in the medium term as improving economic conditions will
ultimately feed through into earnings numbers," Parkes said.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)