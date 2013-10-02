* FTSE 100 index sheds 1 percent in morning trade
* Tesco top loser after trading update
* Mining, energy stocks track weaker oil, metals
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 2 Britain's top share index slipped
to a two-month low in early trade on Wednesday, with retailer
Tesco falling most after a weak trading update and commodity
stocks tracking lower metals and oil prices.
Britain's biggest grocer fell more than 4 percent
to top the FTSE 100's decliners' list after reporting
flat quarterly sales in its home market, as 1 billion pounds
($1.62 billion) of investment failed to help.
But commodity shares were the biggest sectoral decliners,
with the UK mining index and the energy index
down 1.4 percent and 0.9 percent respectively after
metals and oil prices fell on concerns about the wider impact of
the first partial U.S. government shutdown in 17 years.
"As commodity companies have a big exposure in the UK,
weaker metals and oil prices are putting some downside pressure
on the FTSE 100 index," said Robert Parkes, an equity strategist
at HSBC Securities.
"There are some lingering tail risks such as the Italian
confidence vote (expected) today and U.S. shutdown, but we see
these as only short-term risks. Economic fundamentals are
improving. We believe that earnings will surprise on the upside
in the second half and that will drive the market higher."
Investors kept a close eye on the political situation in
Italy. Senior party figures in Silvio Berlusconi's fractious
centre-right movement urged Italian lawmakers on Tuesday to defy
the billionaire media tycoon and back Prime Minister Enrico
Letta in a confidence motion on Wednesday.
Focus will also be on a meeting of European Central Bank
policymakers, who are likely to hold off policy action for now
but keep open the options of an interest rate cut or a bumper
cash injection should the euro zone outlook sour. Investors are
also jittery over the U.S. government shutdown.
"It looks like investors are getting increasingly nervous
regarding the ongoing impasse in Washington. No sign of any near
term budget deal is in sight and the debt ceiling debate is
looming too," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of private client
research at Charles Stanley.
At 0750 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was 61.38
points, or 1 percent, lower at 6,398.63 points after falling to
a two-month low of 6,386.18. However, the index is still up
nearly 10 percent so far this year.
On the data front, investors await UK construction PMI data,
due at 0830 GMT, for September, which is forecast to edge higher
to 59.2 from 59.1. In the United States, ADP's September
employment data, at 1215 GMT, are likely to have risen to
180,000 from 176,000 in the previous month.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by Gareth Jones)