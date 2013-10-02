* FTSE 100 index down 0.4 pct, hits lowest since July
* 200-day moving average offers technical support
* Tesco trims losses as investors focus on outlook
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Oct 2 Britain's top share index slipped
to a three-month low on Wednesday, with retailers bruised by a
weak trading update from Tesco while broader sentiment
was weighed down by concerns over a U.S. government shutdown.
The FTSE 100 index fell as low as 6,386.18 points,
its lowest since July, as investors fretted about the continued
partial shutdown of the U.S. government and whether the
politicians will reach agreement on raising the debt ceiling
this month to avoid a sovereign default.
The index - the constituents of which make nearly a quarter
of their sales in the United States - recovered a little in late
trade to close down 22.51 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,437.50
, moving back above the key technical support offered by
the 200-day moving average.
"Any protracted government shutdown will have growing
implications on the economic recovery and could see a pullback
towards 6,350, a previous area of consolidation," Sucden
Financial analyst Kash Kamal said.
Companies with a strong U.S. focus, such as publisher
Pearson, engineer Weir and drugmaker Shire
were among those hit.
The domestic backdrop was also a little gloomy after Tesco,
Britain's biggest grocer, reported flat quarterly sales in its
home market despite heavy investment in its stores, product
ranges, staff and online offering.
The stock fell as much as 4.6 percent to a three-month
intra-day low, but then recovered some poise in the afternoon to
trade down only 0.9 percent as investors honed in on the
relatively upbeat outlook.
"The early worry about Tesco was around the headline numbers
and the miss on those, but the forward-looking comments were
actually quite good," said Zeg Choudhry, head of equities
trading at Northland Capital Partners.
"As analysts have re-run their numbers, I don't think there
is going to be any major downgrade, so ... the brokers will
probably see the retreat as an opportunity to buy."
