* FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent, ahead of DAX, CAC
* BP is heavyweight gainer after U.S. reprieve
* U.S. budget deadlock seen capping gains
* Aviva, easyJet also among top UK risers
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Oct 3 Britain's leading share index
shares rose on Thursday, outpacing other European markets after
a spell in the doldrums, with oil major BP adding most points to
the index.
BP rose 1.6 percent after a legal reprieve related to
its 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, potentially sparing the firm
- the fifth biggest on the FTSE 100 - billions of dollars of
extra costs.
The share contributed 4.8 points to a 18.15 point rise on
the index, which was up 0.3 percent at 6,455.65 as the
U.S. government shutdown capped gains.
The FTSE 100 outstripped the French CAC and German
DAX, having hit a three-month low in the previous
session.
It remains 5.6 percent off 13-year highs hit in May, in
contrast to most other European indexes, which have surpassed
multi-year highs set earlier in the year.
"We went below 6,400 and bounced from yesterday's lows, and
since then we've had rising lows, which is good to see," Mike
van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said.
"But for a breakout, we need to get back towards 6,520 ...
(The index is) still under pressure, and we might stay in a
range until we get something major from the U.S. to get
sentiment going again."
Equity markets have been capped by the budget deadlock that
has shut parts of the U.S. federal government and there was no
breakthrough in negotiations on Wednesday.
Selected British stocks still managed decent gains, with
easyJet the top riser, up 1.7 percent after nudging up
its profit guidance, and insurer Aviva up 1.4 percent
after the sale of its U.S. unit fetched $800 million more than
expected.
Tesco was up 1 percent and was the second most
heavily traded stock after mixed broker coverage following
Wednesday's report of a plunge in profits, with the stock
rebounding from the previous session's strong falls.
Traders said that an upgrade to the stock by Citi to
"neutral" from "sell" was helping counteract downgrades from
elsewhere.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)