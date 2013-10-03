* FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent, ahead of DAX, CAC

* BP is heavyweight gainer after U.S. reprieve

* U.S. budget deadlock seen capping gains

* Aviva, easyJet also among top UK risers

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, Oct 3 Britain's leading share index shares rose on Thursday, outpacing other European markets after a spell in the doldrums, with oil major BP adding most points to the index.

BP rose 1.6 percent after a legal reprieve related to its 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, potentially sparing the firm - the fifth biggest on the FTSE 100 - billions of dollars of extra costs.

The share contributed 4.8 points to a 18.15 point rise on the index, which was up 0.3 percent at 6,455.65 as the U.S. government shutdown capped gains.

The FTSE 100 outstripped the French CAC and German DAX, having hit a three-month low in the previous session.

It remains 5.6 percent off 13-year highs hit in May, in contrast to most other European indexes, which have surpassed multi-year highs set earlier in the year.

"We went below 6,400 and bounced from yesterday's lows, and since then we've had rising lows, which is good to see," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said.

"But for a breakout, we need to get back towards 6,520 ... (The index is) still under pressure, and we might stay in a range until we get something major from the U.S. to get sentiment going again."

Equity markets have been capped by the budget deadlock that has shut parts of the U.S. federal government and there was no breakthrough in negotiations on Wednesday.

Selected British stocks still managed decent gains, with easyJet the top riser, up 1.7 percent after nudging up its profit guidance, and insurer Aviva up 1.4 percent after the sale of its U.S. unit fetched $800 million more than expected.

Tesco was up 1 percent and was the second most heavily traded stock after mixed broker coverage following Wednesday's report of a plunge in profits, with the stock rebounding from the previous session's strong falls.

Traders said that an upgrade to the stock by Citi to "neutral" from "sell" was helping counteract downgrades from elsewhere.

(Editing by John Stonestreet)