* FTSE 100 index falls 0.2 percent
* U.S. budget stalemate hurts sentiment
* Mining shares worst hit on demand outlook
* M&S slips on negative Bernstein note
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Oct 8 Britain's top share index fell for
a second straight session on Tuesday, led lower by miners, with
the U.S. fiscal standoff and a dip in Chinese services sector
data prompting investors to trim their trading positions.
A U.S. government shutdown entering its second week is
causing deep uncertainty over a deadline later this month for
raising the country's debt ceiling, though President Barack
Obama said on Monday he would accept a short-term hike in the
country's borrowing authority.
"The fact that the clock is ticking, it's just adding to
nerves. The delay in resolving the issue is a potential knock to
confidence," Keith Bowman, analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said.
"Data from China provides another note of caution as the
numbers are disappointing and are having a drag effect on the
mining sector."
The services sector data from China, the world's biggest
metals consumer, showing business confidence fell slightly in
September, hurt the UK mining sector. The data, however, had
little impact on Chinese shares as retailers were boosted by
strong Golden Week holiday spending.
The UK mining index fell 1.3 percent, with BHP
Billiton dropping 1.6 percent and Rio Tinto down
1.3 percent. At 0803 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index
was down 13.29 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,423.99, after
falling 0.3 percent in the previous session.
Among individual movers, retailer Marks & Spencer
fell 2.9 percent, the biggest decliner on the FTSE 100 index,
after Bernstein cut its stance on the stock to "underperform"
from "market perform" and cut its price target to 420 pence from
445 pence.
"Marks & Spencer's share price has risen 29 Percent
year-to-date ... as investors anticipate a turnaround at the
General Merchandise division. But we are sceptical that a
dramatic turnaround will materialise in the near term,"
Bernstein said in a note.
"We do not expect M&S to see significantly better results in
the near term. As a result, we expect investors may be
disappointed by results in the next 18 months and view the stock
as overvalued."
Marks & Spencer's share volumes were 65 percent of its
90-day daily average in the first hour of trading, against just
10 percent for the broader FTSE 100 index.
(Editing by Stephen Nisbet)