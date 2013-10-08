* FTSE 100 index down 0.7 pct, hits lowest since July
* 7-day RSI turns oversold
* Retailers hurt by data, analyst comments
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Oct 8 Britain's top share index slipped
to fresh three-month lows on Tuesday as retailers were hit by
weak data and downbeat analyst comments and the fiscal deadlock
in the United States kept broader sentiment subdued.
In stark contrast to the recent trickle of positive domestic
data, British retail sales growth slowed for a second month in
September, according to BRC numbers.
Analyst notes on the sector were also downbeat, with
Deutsche Bank cutting its full year earnings forecast for Marks
& Spencer by 2 percent while Bernstein downgraded the stock to
'underperform'.
Shares in M&S dropped 2.0 percent, the top blue-chip
faller, while rival Next fell 1.6 percent and the FTSE
350 General Retail index lost 1.3 percent.
"The retailers are notably weak today after the BRC numbers.
They are all quite close to (technical) support levels, but
whether they actually hold those levels I am not sure - it
certainly feels that path of least resistance is lower at the
moment," said Zeg Choudhry, head of equities trading at
Northland Capital Partners.
Britain's FTSE 100 was down 44.78 points, or 0.7
percent at 6,392.50, just above a session low of 6,383.18
points, which was its weakest since July.
Also among the top fallers were heavyweight miners like Rio
Tinto and BHP Billiton, hit by slowing service
sector growth in top metals consumer China.
Broader sentiment was also bruised by the continued U.S.
political deadlock, with the second week of government shutdown
raising concerns a compromise may not be reached before an Oct.
17 deadline for raising the country's debt ceiling.
Monday brought a glimmer of hope as President Barack Obama
said he would accept a short-term hike in the U.S. borrowing
authority, but still no deal emerged.
Britain's FTSE 100 - whose companies rely on the United
States for nearly a quarter of their sales - has proved more
vulnerable to the U.S. jitters than euro zone peers.
The weakness has seen the London index test technical
support at the 200-day moving average in three of the past five
sessions, and has pushed it into oversold territory on the
seven-day relative strength indicator (RSI).
The number of companies trading above their 200-day moving
average has fallen to 53 from 75 over three weeks, according to
Datastream, but is still above its June trough of 47.
"We are OK on the breadth at the moment, there is enough
strength within the market for it to turn round," said Bill
Rook, technical analyst at Redmayne Bentley.
"I reckon there is scope for a major bounce from around
these levels. I would like to see dip below 6,380 and then we
need to close up through that level in order to get
confirmation, with a view on the target about 6,600."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)